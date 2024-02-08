Unearthing the Hidden Role of Water in Shaping Urban Landscapes: 'Conduit' Exhibition

Unearthing the Hidden Role of Water in Shaping Our Urban Landscape: "Conduit" Exhibition at the Ontario Museum of History & Art

In the heart of Ontario, California, the Museum of History & Art is gearing up to unveil a thought-provoking exhibition that explores the profound influence of water on the urban growth and natural environment. Titled "Conduit," this riveting collection will be on display from February 17 to May 19, offering visitors an immersive journey through the often overlooked interplay between water and human life.

Curated by Debra Scacco, "Conduit" brings together the works of seven accomplished artists, each delving into various dimensions of water's impact on native and non-native species, fire, industry, and cultural practices. These artists employ a diverse range of mediums, including drawings, installations, and photographs, to create a captivating narrative that resonates on both local and global scales.

The Artists and Their Contributions

Among the noteworthy contributors to "Conduit" are Christy Roberts Berkowitz and Gerald Clarke. Berkowitz's intricate drawings juxtapose invasive plant species with native plants of the Serrano culture, shedding light on the delicate balance between nature and human intervention. Clarke's model, on the other hand, delves into the depths of indigenous history, revealing the subterranean layers beneath suburban sprawl—a testament to the transformative power of water diversion.

Beyond the Exhibition: Public Programs and Workshops

In addition to the visual feast that awaits visitors, "Conduit" also offers a variety of engaging public programs. These include artist talks, panels, and workshops designed to educate and inspire, fostering a deeper appreciation for the complex relationship between water and human life. Best of all, admission to the exhibition and its accompanying events is completely free, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to partake in this enlightening experience.

A Deeper Dive into the Exhibition's Themes

At the core of "Conduit" lies the exploration of tension between nature and human-made infrastructure as it relates to water. As urban landscapes continue to expand, the delicate equilibrium between the natural world and man-made systems is increasingly disrupted. The exhibition seeks to address these challenges, sparking conversations about sustainability, conservation, and the importance of preserving our precious water resources.

As Debra Scacco poignantly observes, "Water is a vital force that shapes our lives in countless ways, often hiding in plain sight. Through 'Conduit,' we aim to uncover these hidden narratives, inviting visitors to reconsider their relationship with water and the world around them."

Indeed, "Conduit" promises to be an eye-opening journey through the intricate web of connections that bind water, nature, and human life. By weaving together art, science, and history, this exhibition offers a unique lens through which to examine the pressing issues of our time—and perhaps, to glimpse the possibilities of a more harmonious future.

As the opening date of "Conduit" draws near, the Ontario Museum of History & Art stands on the precipice of a remarkable endeavor. With its evocative storytelling and rigorous journalistic approach, this exhibition is set to captivate audiences from all walks of life, inviting them to delve into the depths of water's influence on our modern world.

In the words of renowned water expert, Maude Barlow, "Water is life, and clean water means health." As we navigate the complexities of urban growth and environmental preservation, "Conduit" serves as a powerful reminder of the essential role that water plays in shaping our lives—and the urgent need to protect this vital resource for generations to come.