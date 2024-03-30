Underwear or Commando: Doctors Weigh In on Nighttime Choices for Health

Should you embrace the comfort of underwear or let freedom reign by going commando at night? This debate, surprisingly understudied in the medical world, has doctors offering their insights based on personal choice and a few health considerations. Orange County, California urologist Dr. Aaron Spitz and OB-GYN Dr. Sherry Ross delve into the factors influencing this intimate decision, highlighting that the choice might not just be about comfort but could also affect one's health.

Understanding the Debate

Despite the lack of academic research on whether to sleep with or without underwear, medical professionals like Dr. Spitz and Dr. Ross share that the decision largely boils down to personal preference. However, certain factors such as vaginal discharge, periods, and potential discomfort for individuals with male genitals suggest that opting for underwear at night might sometimes be more practical. Conversely, the case for going commando includes less laundry and reduced risk of urethral irritation from detergents on bedding in unfamiliar settings.

Choosing the Right Underwear for Sleep

Not all underwear is created equal when it comes to sleep. Dermatologists and gynecologists recommend selecting breathable materials like cotton or bamboo to ensure comfort and minimize the risk of irritation or infection. Dr. Sherry Ross advises against thongs for nighttime wear due to their potential to facilitate the transfer of harmful bacteria. Meanwhile, a study from Harvard University suggests that looser fitting underwear, like boxers, may benefit fertility more than their tighter counterparts, although the impact appears negligible.

Health Implications and Recommendations

Sleeping in clean, loose, and breathable underwear is key to preventing skin irritations or infections. For those prone to sweating at night or experiencing certain skin or genital conditions, doctors suggest that going without underwear might be the healthier option to keep the area dry and comfortable. Regardless of personal choice, maintaining hygiene by washing pajamas and bedding frequently is paramount for those opting to sleep commando.

The intimate decision of whether to sleep in underwear or go commando is one that may have implications beyond mere comfort. Doctors emphasize the importance of considering factors like hygiene, material, and personal health conditions in making this nightly choice. Ultimately, whether you choose the security of underwear or the freedom of going commando, ensuring the health and comfort of your nether regions should always be a priority.