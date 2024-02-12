Uncovering the Magic of DOUGH by Ghostlight: A Unique Bagel Haven in Dayton

In the heart of Dayton, a small bakery has been making waves with its unique and flavorful bagels. DOUGH by Ghostlight, located at the 2nd Street Market, has become a go-to destination for bagel lovers in the area since its opening in 2022.

The Art of Bagel Making at DOUGH

Founded by Anderson, DOUGH prides itself on its made-from-scratch, hand-rolled, and freshly baked bagels. The secret to their distinctive flavor lies in an unusual ingredient: Fifth Street Brewpub beer. Each bagel is boiled in this local brew before baking, contributing to their delightful caramelization.

A Menu That Caters to All Tastes

The Midtown location offers a variety of toasted bagels, schmears, bagel sandwiches, and bagels by the dozen. With a focus on bagels, customers can choose from six different flavors daily, including popular options like Spicy Harissa, Bacon Jalapeno, and Lemon Herb.

For those who prefer a lighter alternative, English muffins can be substituted for bagels. The menu also caters to vegans, with a delicious vegan sandwich and vegan schmears available.

A Cozy Atmosphere and Loyal Customer Base

DOUGH by Ghostlight's cozy atmosphere and delicious menu have attracted a loyal customer base. Regulars rave about the unique flavors and the care put into each handcrafted bagel.

As the popularity of DOUGH continues to grow, it's clear that this small bakery is more than just a place to grab a quick bite. It's a testament to the power of creativity, quality ingredients, and a passion for the art of bagel making.

DOUGH by Ghostlight continues to be a must-visit spot for bagel lovers in Dayton, offering a unique and flavorful experience that keeps customers coming back for more.