Uncovering African American Ancestry: A Journey Through Time with Andre Kearns

Imagine embarking on a journey, not to a distant land, but through time, tracing the footsteps of ancestors whose lives have been veiled by history. This is the odyssey many African Americans undertake in an endeavor to untangle their family histories—a quest made challenging by the shadows cast by slavery. At the heart of this expedition is Andre Kearns, a genealogist with a personal and professional commitment to illuminating the African American past. Kearns, who doubles as a marketing director for Amazon Web Services, conducts workshops at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington D.C., offering a beacon of hope to those yearning to connect with their lineage.

Advertisment

Unlocking the Past: Kearns' Methodology

Kearns' journey into genealogy is not just a professional calling; it's personal. He has traced his own roots back to 1619, navigating through the murky waters of history with a four-step approach that he now shares in his workshops. This methodology encourages the use of DNA testing as a starting point, complemented by traditional records, family oral histories, and specialized resources like plantation records, federal records, and wills. These tools, Kearns explains, are critical in piecing together the fragmented stories of African American ancestors, many of whom were enslaved.

Challenges and Triumphs in African American Genealogy

Advertisment

The path to uncovering one's ancestry is fraught with obstacles, particularly for African Americans. The legacy of slavery—a time when human beings were reduced to property and their identities obliterated—presents a formidable barrier. Records, if they exist, are often incomplete or bear scant information. Yet, Kearns emphasizes the importance of perseverance. In his workshops, he illustrates how each piece of information, no matter how small, is a puzzle piece in reconstructing family histories. He shares stories of triumph, where individuals have unearthed connections to their past that instill a deep sense of pride. However, he also prepares participants for discoveries that may bring pain, as the realities of slavery and its impact on families are confronted.

The Road Ahead: Navigating Genealogy with Expert Guidance

To further assist those on their genealogical journey, an upcoming Roundtable Event featuring Kearns and other genealogy experts is scheduled. This event aims to address common pitfalls in tracing African American families through U.S. history and discuss strategies for overcoming them. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with professionals who understand the unique challenges of African American genealogy, gaining insights into both the technical aspects of research and the emotional resilience required for this profound exploration.

In conclusion, the workshops led by Andre Kearns at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library are more than just lessons in genealogy; they are a lifeline for African Americans seeking to reclaim their heritage. Through a combination of modern science, historical records, and the powerful tradition of oral storytelling, Kearns is helping individuals piece together the narratives of their ancestors, offering a sense of belonging and identity that transcends time. As these workshops continue to illuminate paths through the past, they remind us of the enduring strength and resilience of the human spirit, and the unbreakable bonds that link us to our ancestors.