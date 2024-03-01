Unburden Sessions: Polytechnic Students Find Solace in Sharing at Weekly Support Group

Every Tuesday afternoon, the Polytechnic United Methodist Church transforms into a haven of emotional expression and support for students. Led by Chris Jeter from the College Connect Ministry, the 'Unburden' sessions offer a unique platform for students to share their feelings, affirmations, needs, ownership, and success or struggle (FANOS) in a safe and confidential environment. This initiative stems from Jeter's observation of the prevalent stress, anxiety, and depression among students and his desire to provide a space for emotional relief.

Creating a Safe Space

At these gatherings, students are encouraged to express themselves freely without interruption, as crosstalk is prohibited to maintain each individual's space and confidentiality. The sessions are designed to ensure a respectful and supportive atmosphere, where participants can unburden themselves of emotional weight. The rules are simple yet strict: phones away, confidentiality paramount, and advice offered only when solicited and after the session. This structure fosters an environment where students like junior theater major Alex Bennett find solace and a sense of community.

Fostering Emotional Release

Jeter's philosophy behind the 'Unburden' sessions is rooted in the belief that vocalizing one's struggles diminishes their power over the individual. By bringing these feelings 'out of the darkness,' students can confront and manage their emotions more effectively. This perspective aligns with broader stress management strategies that emphasize the importance of direct engagement with one's emotional well-being. The weekly sessions serve as a testament to the power of shared experiences and the relief that comes with vocal expression.

Expanding Support Networks

The impact of 'Unburden' extends beyond the immediate emotional release. For students like sophomore business major JJ Garcia, who was previously unaware of the sessions, 'Unburden' represents an opportunity to find a supportive community and potentially forge new friendships. The initiative underscores the significant role that peer support and understanding play in managing mental health challenges. By providing a platform for open communication, 'Unburden' contributes to a broader culture of empathy and mutual support within the student community.

As the 'Unburden' sessions continue to grow, they offer a vital resource for students navigating the complexities of academic and personal life. In fostering an environment of open dialogue and shared vulnerability, Jeter and the College Connect Ministry are helping to lighten the emotional load of the student body, one session at a time. This initiative not only contributes to the immediate well-being of participants but also cultivates a culture of understanding and support that extends far beyond the walls of the Polytechnic United Methodist Church.