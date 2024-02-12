UK's First Lady Shares Sweet Moment with Infosys Founder in Bengaluru

UK's First Lady Enjoys Sweet Moment with Infosys Founder in Bengaluru

Advertisment

In an endearing sight, Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, was spotted relishing a family outing with her father at a popular ice cream joint in Bengaluru. The father-daughter duo's heartwarming picture enjoying ice cream together went viral on social media, offering a glimpse into their cherished bond.

A Sweet Family Reunion

On February 11, 2024, Akshata Murty and Narayana Murthy visited the iconic Corner House in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, to indulge in some delicious ice cream. Dressed casually, the two posed with their ice cream cups, radiating warmth and happiness. A user named Adarsh Hegde shared the photo on social media, which quickly captured the hearts of netizens.

Advertisment

Narayana Murthy, who co-founded Infosys with a mere investment of INR 10,000 in 1981, has always been an inspiring figure in the Indian tech industry. His daughter, Akshata Murty, married UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak in 2009, making her the first lady of the UK's financial realm.

A Memorable Book Launch

Prior to their ice cream outing, the family attended the launch of Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's book, 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy,' on February 10. The book delves into the relationship of Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty, before their marriage in 1978.

Advertisment

During the event, Narayana Murthy shared valuable insights about their relationship. He spoke about their journey, the challenges they faced, and the strong bond that has kept them together for decades. The book launch provided an opportunity to reflect on their inspiring story, as well as the values and principles that have guided them.

A Heartwarming Moment Amidst Busy Schedules

As prominent figures in their respective fields, Akshata Murty and Narayana Murthy often find themselves amidst demanding schedules and responsibilities. However, their recent visit to Bengaluru allowed them to take a break, spend quality time together, and share a delightful ice cream experience.

This heartwarming moment captured in Bengaluru serves as a reminder that, despite their busy lives, family time remains an essential aspect of their well-being. The viral photo of Akshata Murty and Narayana Murthy enjoying ice cream together is not just a testament to their loving bond but also a refreshing glimpse into their shared moments of joy amidst their high-profile careers.

In a world that often revolves around power, ambition, and success, the story of Akshata Murty and Narayana Murthy's ice cream outing brings a much-needed focus on the human elements that bind us together. As we navigate through our own lives, their heartwarming moment reminds us of the importance of cherishing the simple joys of family, love, and togetherness.