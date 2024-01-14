en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

UK Infidelity Climbs as Days Shorten: Salford Tops Adultery List

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
UK Infidelity Climbs as Days Shorten: Salford Tops Adultery List

In a revealing examination of extramarital affairs in the United Kingdom, a study by married dating website Ashley Madison has uncovered a significant increase in infidelity as the days shorten. The study, which uses data from the site’s users, has also named the top cities for infidelity across the UK, with results showing a surprising spread across the country.

Unfaithful Cities

The research identified twenty cities where adultery is most prevalent. Surprisingly, London, the country’s capital and the most populous city, does not feature in the top twenty. Instead, Salford, a city in Greater Manchester, England, has earned the dubious honour of topping the list. Manchester itself follows in second place, trailed by Newcastle, Bournemouth, and Brighton rounding out the top five. The Essex town of Colchester holds the sixth position.

Newcomers and Consistent Offenders

Interestingly, the study highlights several new cities on the list, including Glasgow and Aberdeen, along with Bolton and Basingstoke. On the other hand, Salford’s consistent ranking as a hotspot for infidelity, irrespective of the season, has been a point of surprise for researchers. Christoph Kraemer, European managing director for Ashley Madison, has even humorously proposed working with city officials to promote Salford as the UK’s premier destination for affairs.

‘Cuffing Season’ and Infidelity

Lucy Beresford, a relationship expert, has weighed in on the trend. She draws attention to the ‘cuffing season’ phenomenon, where individuals seek partners for the winter months. This trend, she suggests, could be contributing to the rise in infidelity during the darker and colder days. Beresford also notes that the desire for affairs is not confined to specific areas or the largest cities, as the omission of London from the top twenty shows.

The study’s findings and expert commentary paint a complex picture of infidelity in the UK, hinting at the myriad factors, from seasonal changes to geographical location, influencing extramarital relationships. As the nights draw in, it seems the nation may be seeking warmth in the arms of illicit lovers.

0
Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
1 min ago
Pakistan Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations: Factories Sealed, Goods Confiscated
Authorities in Pakistan have launched a rigorous crackdown on multiple food-related businesses for violating food safety standards, taking enforcement actions that have resulted in the sealing of factories and confiscation of goods. The operations, which were conducted in various parts of the country, underline a firm commitment to uphold food safety and protect consumers from
Pakistan Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations: Factories Sealed, Goods Confiscated
Wetherspoon's Moon and Starfish Sees Dip in Food Hygiene Rating, Commits to Bounce Back
6 mins ago
Wetherspoon's Moon and Starfish Sees Dip in Food Hygiene Rating, Commits to Bounce Back
RPM Bakehouse Brings Its Renowned Baked Delights to Toronto
6 mins ago
RPM Bakehouse Brings Its Renowned Baked Delights to Toronto
Shea McGee's Five-Step Guide to Luxurious Bed Styling
2 mins ago
Shea McGee's Five-Step Guide to Luxurious Bed Styling
North Carolina: A Haven for Animal Welfare Initiatives
4 mins ago
North Carolina: A Haven for Animal Welfare Initiatives
Sutton: An Ideal Haven for Retirement in Britain
5 mins ago
Sutton: An Ideal Haven for Retirement in Britain
Latest Headlines
World News
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
13 seconds
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
18 seconds
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
31 seconds
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
51 seconds
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
57 seconds
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
1 min
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
2 mins
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
2 mins
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
3 mins
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
59 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app