UK Home Buyers and Renters’ Priorities Shift Amid Economic Challenges: 2023 Trends

In a year marked by rising mortgage rates and cost-of-living concerns, the UK housing market saw a distinctive shift in buyers’ preferences. Rightmove’s 2023 keyword search data reveals ‘garage’ as the top property feature sought by home buyers, hinting at a growing demand for additional space. The desire for expansive living spaces wasn’t far behind, with ‘annexe’, ‘acre’, ‘garden’, and ‘land’ also making it to the most-searched list. A vivid picture emerges of a population grappling with a changed economic landscape, their home-buying decisions influenced largely by the necessity of space and affordability.

Home Buyers’ Choices Reflect Economic Challenges

As the national average asking prices dipped by 1.1% by the end of 2023, the property market showed signs of adjusting to the economic realities. However, certain locales defied this downward trend. Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset, experienced a 20% surge in asking prices, demonstrating that despite affordability issues, specific areas continue to retain their appeal among buyers.

Renters Prioritize Pet-Friendly Homes and Cost-Efficiency

On the rental front, ‘pets’ emerged as the most-searched term, reflecting a notable shift in renters’ priorities towards pet-friendly accommodations. Underscoring the financial concerns, renters also showed a propensity for properties offering ‘bills included’ and ‘furnished’ options. This trend suggests that while renters are willing to compromise on certain aspects, they seek value-for-money propositions that cater to their lifestyle needs without straining their budgets.

Community and Happiness Matter in Home-Hunting

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister pointed out that beyond tangible property features, intangible factors significantly influence home-hunting decisions. The sense of community, friendly neighbours, and the overall happiness quotient of an area also play pivotal roles in shaping the choices of both buyers and renters. This highlights the human element in property hunting, reminding us that a house is more than just a physical structure; it’s a space where people aspire to build a home.