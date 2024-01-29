Twinkle Khanna's Family Incident: Daughter Bitten by Pet Dog; Reflects on Graduation

Twinkle Khanna, renowned Indian author and former actress, recently opened up about a family incident that took place during the Christmas holidays. The episode revolved around her daughter, Nitara, and the family pet, a dog named Freddie. A plate of chicken satay was inadvertently left within reach of Nitara, her sibling Aarav, and Freddie. The 11-year-old Nitara, displaying an unexpected maturity, attempted to remove dangerous wooden skewers from Freddie's mouth, which resulted in her being bitten on both hands.

Family's Reaction to the Incident

Despite the unsettling incident, Nitara needed to receive three rabies shots and a tetanus shot as precautionary measures. However, the young girl exhibited an admirable level of understanding, expressing no remorse over the incident and acknowledging it as an accident. She prioritized Freddie's well-being over her own, a testament to her concern for the family pet.

A Humorous Twist

Twinkle Khanna, known for her witty disposition, drew a humorous parallel between the dog's bite and a hypothetical bite from her. She quipped that a bite from her would have likely resulted in prolonged complaints and possible therapy sessions in the future. This light-hearted comparison served to ease the gravity of the situation and offered a glimpse into the celebrated author's unique sense of humor.

Twinkle Khanna: Beyond the Incident

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of famed actors Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna, has carved a niche for herself in the world of literature. She has penned several successful books, including 'Mrs Funnybones', 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad', and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving'. Her most recent work, 'Welcome To Paradise', continues to be a compelling addition to her oeuvre. Apart from her accomplishments as a writer, Twinkle has also recently graduated from Goldsmiths University in London. She reflected on the challenges she faced in juggling her education with her personal life, which included relocating her daughter and managing her work remotely.