TV Lovebirds Roger Hawes and Janey Smith on Their Blossoming Romance and New Professional Venture

In a testament to the transformative power of television, Roger Hawes and Janey Smith, the beloved couple from the ITV dating show 'My Mum, Your Dad', have bared their hearts, speaking candidly about their blossoming love story that began almost a year ago. The duo, who have become household names, shared their joyous journey of discovery, companionship, and mutual growth, which has culminated in not just a vibrant relationship, but also a new professional endeavor.

Advertisment

From Grieving Postman to TV Star

Roger Hawes, a postman by trade, was thrust into the spotlight when his daughter Jess nominated him for the dating show, hoping to help him find love again after the tragic loss of his wife Joanne to cancer. Initially hesitant to venture back into the dating scene, Roger found solace and a fresh start in his co-star, Janey Smith, a 47-year-old singer.

A Flourishing Romance under the Spotlight

Advertisment

As viewers watched their romance unfold on the small screen, Roger and Janey quickly became fan favorites. Their relationship, characterized by a mutual affection and a sense of ease, has been a beacon of hope for many. In a recent interview, the couple revealed their joy in learning about each other every day, describing their connection as 'natural' and 'honest'.

From Love to Work: A New Professional Venture

Adding another feather to their cap, the couple has now joined the 'This Morning' team to create travel segments. Describing their new venture as 'lots of holidays,' they have successfully transitioned their off-screen partnership into a professional collaboration, highlighting their shared interests and strong bond. This move has only reinforced their growing popularity, as they continue to engage viewers with their infectious enthusiasm and unique perspectives.

In a world often dominated by cynicism, the tale of Roger and Janey serves as a heartening reminder of the possibility of finding love in the unlikeliest of places. Their story, a confluence of personal triumph, shared joy, and professional success, serves as an inspiration for many, affirming that it's never too late for a second chance at love.