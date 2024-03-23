Tunde Fanimokun at 80: Celebrating a Legacy of Development and Service in Lagos

A seasoned administrator, technocrat, and developmental economist, Tunde Fanimokun, recently celebrated his 80th birthday in the company of his family and close friends. Known for his remarkable contributions to Lagos State's development, Fanimokun's career spanned several decades, during which he earned the nickname ‘super permanent secretary’ for his efficiency and effectiveness.

From Civil Service to Developmental Milestones

During his tenure as a Lagos State civil servant in charge of lands, Fanimokun worked closely with the former Lagos State Governor, the late Lateef Jakande, contributing significantly to the state's urban development. His post-retirement career saw him working with the Folawiyo Group for 40 years as a director of projects, where he continued to leave his mark on Lagos' landscape. Notably, his leadership in the development of the Oniru Estate and his role in establishing the British International School as the pioneer chairman underscore his lasting impact on Lagos' developmental trajectory.

A Life of Service and Impact

The intimate birthday celebration thrown by his children was not just a testament to Fanimokun's role as a beloved family man but also a reflection of his esteemed position in the community. Admirers and colleagues alike remember him as the ‘super permanent secretary’, a testament to his unparalleled dedication and service to Lagos State. His contributions extend beyond his official capacities, impacting education and urban development in ways that will benefit generations to come.

Legacy and Reflections at 80

As Tunde Fanimokun steps into his 80th year, his life’s work offers a moment of reflection on the power of dedicated public service and its ability to drive significant change. Through his commitment to his roles in both the public and private sectors, Fanimokun has demonstrated that effective leadership and a vision for development can leave a lasting legacy. His birthday celebration was not just a personal milestone but a celebration of the many lives he has touched through his work.

As we look back on Tunde Fanimokun’s contributions to Lagos and Nigeria at large, it becomes evident that his legacy is not just in the projects he helmed but in the example he set for future generations. His life’s work serves as a beacon for aspiring public servants and developers, illustrating that dedication, vision, and hard work can indeed lay the foundations for a better tomorrow.