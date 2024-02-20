Troon Woman Champions Vision Loss Cause with Charity Pool Night

In the quiet seaside town of Troon, a story of resilience and compassion unfolds as 63-year-old Linda Lunan turns her personal tragedy into a beacon of hope for others. Last September, Linda faced a dire medical mishap that left her partially sighted, but instead of succumbing to despair, she chose action. This February 20th, the South Beach Hotel in Troon will witness a unique gathering where pool cues and philanthropy meet, all orchestrated by Linda to support the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Advertisment

From Darkness to Light: Linda's Journey

Linda's ordeal began with an excruciating eye infection, compounded by a misdiagnosis that could have cost her entire vision. Faced with limited options, she underwent a laser surgery that created multiple holes in her eyes—25 in her right and one in her left. This procedure, while sparing her from total blindness, significantly impaired her vision and plunged her into a nervous breakdown. Amidst the turmoil, Linda rediscovered her love for pool, a pastime from her youth that became her solace and strength.

A Cue for Change: The Fundraiser

Advertisment

The upcoming pool night at the South Beach Hotel is not just a game; it's a statement. Scheduled for Tuesday, February 20 at 6pm, the event invites locals for a friendly game of pool, charging a nominal £2 fee. Half of the proceeds will go directly to RNIB, embodying Linda's commitment to help those navigating the challenges of vision loss. It's a call to the community of Troon and beyond to rally, support, and perhaps even discover the therapeutic power of aiming for the eight ball.

More Than a Game: The Impact

Linda's initiative transcends the green felt of the pool tables; it's a testament to human resilience and the power of community. By choosing to support RNIB, she not only aids in funding crucial resources for the visually impaired but also raises awareness about the importance of eye health and the potential consequences of medical procedures like LASIK surgery. This event, while centered around pool, serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by those with impaired vision and the difference a community can make when it comes together for a cause.