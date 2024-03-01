Tri-Cities Burst to Life: Masquerade Ball, Vintage Market, Zoo Season Kickoff, and More This Weekend

Tri-Cities, Tennessee/Virginia, is bustling with activity as the first weekend of March brings an eclectic mix of events, from a glittering Masquerade Ball in Greeneville to the seasonal opening of Brights Zoo. The area straddling two states is set to offer something for everyone, whether you're a vintage enthusiast, animal lover, or looking for family-friendly entertainment.

Eclectic Affair: From Masquerade to Marketplace

The weekend kicks off with the Great Gatsby Masquerade Ball, a themed fundraiser hosted by the Adult Day Services (ALPS) in Greeneville, promising an evening of mystery, elegance, and philanthropy. Meanwhile, Bristol's Vintage Market invites treasure seekers to explore over 20+ vendors showcasing hand-picked goods, vintage clothing, and more, creating a paradise for collectors and casual shoppers alike.

Family Fun and Philanthropy

Brights Zoo's gates are swinging open for the season, offering families the chance to reconnect with nature and witness a variety of species in their habitats. On a more charitable note, the Unicoi County Library hosts a benefit event aiming to replace thousands of children's books lost in a recent sprinkler mishap. These events highlight the community's spirit of support and engagement, encouraging locals and visitors to partake in causes that matter.

Engagement Through Education and Recreation

The Tri-Cities also turns its attention to education and recreation, with Westminster Presbyterian's 2024 Missions Conference featuring Mark Bates from Mission to the World (MTW) as a keynote speaker. For those seeking a unique experience, Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport offers Spring Planetarium Yoga, blending relaxation with the awe of the cosmos. Additionally, celebrations honoring Dr. Seuss' Birthday and Read Across America Week promise engaging activities for the younger attendees, fostering a love for reading through interactive storytelling and crafts.

As the weekend approaches, the Tri-Cities region is poised to offer a vibrant array of events catering to diverse interests and age groups. From supporting local charities to indulging in cultural festivities, these events not only entertain but also strengthen community bonds. Whether you're drawn to the allure of a masquerade ball, the charm of vintage finds, or the joy of family-centric activities, the Tri-Cities ensures a memorable weekend filled with discovery, learning, and fun.