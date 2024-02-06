Wonderful Indonesia's New Guidelines: A Step Towards Safer Tourism in Bali

In the wake of an uptick in taxi scams plaguing the paradise island of Bali, Indonesia's National Tourism Board, Wonderful Indonesia, has stepped in with innovative safety measures. These guidelines, aimed at shielding tourists from fraudulent ride-hailing services, herald a proactive approach to ensuring visitor safety.

Relying on Renowned Ride-hailing Services

Wonderful Indonesia's primary advice to travelers is to resort to established ride-hailing platforms like Grab, GoJek, or MyBluebird taxis. These services have garnered a reputation for their safety and dependability, thus offering tourists an assurance of trust.

Ensuring the Correct Vehicle

Tourists are guided to confirm the driver's details and examine the car for company insignia or route information. This essential step is intended to ensure they are boarding the correct vehicle, further reducing the risk of fraud.

Utilizing In-app Safety Features

The guidelines also underscore the significance of utilizing in-app features such as live location tracking and journey sharing. These can act as a safety net, providing real-time information about the vehicle's whereabouts. Wonderful Indonesia also encourages tourists to congregate at official pick-up points—airports, hotels, or recognized taxi stands—to secure their rides.

Reporting Suspicious Behavior

Tourists are advised to report any dubious behavior to the ride-hailing company's customer support promptly. Moreover, the Board recommends tourists to consider procuring a data-roaming package or a local tourist SIM card. This ensures uninterrupted connectivity and constant access to ride-hailing services, thus adding an extra layer of security.

Bluebird Taxi Impersonators

In light of police crackdowns on counterfeit taxi operations, particularly those posing as Bluebird taxis, travelers are cautioned to be vigilant. They are urged to ensure the taxi drivers don official Bluebird uniforms and display clear meter readings. Although the new guidelines do not explicitly advise against using local taxi drivers, they endorse booking those recommended by trustable sources.

With these guidelines, Wonderful Indonesia aims to safeguard the interests of both tourists and the country's tourism industry, while mitigating the impact of taxi scams on the island's reputation. These stringent measures indeed signify a positive step towards creating a safer, more secure travel environment in Bali.