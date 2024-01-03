en English
Travel

Woman Abandoned at Airport by Boyfriend Shares Ordeal on TikTok

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Woman Abandoned at Airport by Boyfriend Shares Ordeal on TikTok

Imagine being in the shoes of a woman who, brimming with excitement, is flown to Florida for a romantic rendezvous, only to be abandoned by her boyfriend at the Fort Lauderdale airport. This is the shocking ordeal endured by a woman known on TikTok as datgirl_dime. Her heartbreaking story, shared through a series of videos on the platform, has since gone viral, amassing over four million views.

TikTok User Left Stranded

Known only as datgirl_dime, the woman took to TikTok to recount her distressing experience. In an earlier video, she had enthusiastically shared her joy about being flown out to see her boyfriend, a gesture that seemed to promise romance and connection. However, the tables turned dramatically when she found herself abandoned at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, left to fend for herself in an unfamiliar city.

Outpouring of Support and Advice

The video depicting her plight resonated deeply with TikTok users, sparking widespread reactions and eliciting a flood of supportive comments. Many empathized with her situation, sharing personal anecdotes and offering advice on the importance of always having one’s own money when traveling. One generous user even offered to fly her out to Wisconsin, demonstrating the spirit of camaraderie and compassion inherent in the online community.

A Similar Tale of Betrayal

This incident echoes a similar story covered by Legit.ng, wherein another woman tricked her husband into handing over their children’s passports upon landing at a UK airport. After the husband had sold all his possessions to move from Nigeria with their children as dependents, his wife divorced him and left him stranded at the airport, alone and with no means of support. This stark reminder of the potential for betrayal serves as a cautionary tale for those willing to uproot their lives in pursuit of love.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

