Winter Storm and Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounding Cause Major Disruptions in U.S. Airlines

Amidst a harsh winter, US airlines grappled with significant disruptions, forcing the cancellation of over 2,000 flights and nearly 6,000 delays across the country on a single Tuesday. This severe weather disturbance notably broke New York City's Central Park's ongoing streak of over 700 snow-free days, with just over an inch of snowfall recorded. Ronald Reagan National Airport, one of the numerous airports impacted by the storm, documented close to two inches of snow accumulation.

Major Airports and Airlines Bear the Brunt

Major airports like LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International, and Ronald Reagan National felt the storm's biting cold impact, with approximately 70% of flights at LaGuardia being affected. Southwest Airlines bore the brunt of the delays, with 1,000 delays and around 450 cancellations. Amid this chaos, airlines made a considerate move by allowing travelers affected by the storm to change their flights without any fare differences.

The Added Blow of the Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounding

Besides the winter storm, airlines also had to confront the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9, which compounded the disruptions. Alaska Airlines and United - the two US carriers operating the aircraft - had to cancel over 15% and 14% of their flights, respectively. They also waived change fees for travelers impacted by the aircraft's grounding, mirroring the airlines' response to the winter storm.

Denver International Airport's Double Whammy

Denver International Airport was another major hub significantly impacted by the storm, with around 30% of flights affected due to extreme wind chills. The previous day's storm further exacerbated the situation, leading to a cascade of disruptions. The winter storm, coupled with the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9, underscored the vulnerabilities of air travel to weather conditions and technical issues.