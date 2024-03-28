Vietnam's Q1 International Tourist Surge Tops Pre-Pandemic Numbers, Aiming for 18M in 2023

Vietnam has witnessed a remarkable recovery in its tourism sector, with international arrivals in the first quarter of 2023 surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The General Statistics Office reports a 72% increase compared to the same period last year, reaching 25% of the ambitious target of 18 million foreign tourists set for 2023. South Korea leads as the primary source of visitors, followed by mainland China, Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan.

Driving Factors Behind the Surge

Several strategies have been key to boosting Vietnam's tourism numbers. Notably, the country's favorable visa policies and dynamic tourism promotion programs have played a significant role. Vietnam now offers tourist visas for up to three months to citizens of all countries and territories. Furthermore, the government is considering visa waivers for visits of six to 12 months for individuals from affluent countries and plans to expand the list of countries whose citizens can enjoy unilateral visa exemptions beyond the current 13.

Top Source Markets for Vietnam

The detailed breakdown of international tourist arrivals reveals South Korea as the top source, with 1.23 million visitors, underscoring the strong cultural and economic ties between the two nations. Mainland China, Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan follow, showing a diverse mix of visitor origins. Interestingly, Australia has climbed to the seventh position, indicating growing interest from the Oceanian region. Southeast Asian neighbors like Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia also contribute significantly to the inbound tourism figures.

Implications for Vietnam's Economy

This surge in tourist arrivals is not just a win for the tourism sector but signals positive momentum for Vietnam's broader economy. The first quarter's impressive growth in tourism, alongside a 5.66 percent expansion in GDP, paints a promising picture for the year ahead. With the World Bank and IMF projecting favorable growth rates for 2023 and 2024, Vietnam's strategic focus on revitalizing its tourism industry appears to be paying off. The country's ability to attract a wide spectrum of international tourists through strategic visa policies and promotional efforts stands as a testament to its resilience and adaptability in the post-pandemic world.