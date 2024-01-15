en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts Modernizes Visitor Experience with E-Ticket System

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts Modernizes Visitor Experience with E-Ticket System

On January 15, 2024, the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts revolutionized the visitor experience by implementing a new electronic ticket system. This advanced e-ticket system, accessible through the national tourism application ‘Vietnam Tourism – Vietnam Travel’ on smart devices, offers visitors the convenience of purchasing tickets online, thereby eliminating the need to wait in line at the ticket counter.

Collaboration for Service Enhancement

The introduction of this digital initiative is a result of a collaboration between the museum and the Tourism Information Center under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT). The primary aim of this partnership is to enhance the quality of service and convenience offered to guests. This streamlined ticketing process aligns with VNAT’s broader objective of creating a smart tourism ecosystem that aids tour guides and travel firms in organizing museum visits with greater efficiency.

Embracing Technology in Cultural Sites

This innovative e-ticketing system is not the first of its kind in Vietnam. Similar systems have been successfully implemented at other cultural landmarks in the country, including the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature), the Ho Chi Minh Monument at the Presidential Palace, and the Quan Thanh temple, attesting to the growing trend of digitization in the field of tourism.

Smart Technologies for an Enriched Experience

Alongside the new e-ticket system, the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts has embraced other smart technologies to augment visitor experiences. Multimedia interpretation applications such as iMuseumVFA and 3D Tou, and the VAES online art exhibition space are among the cutting-edge digital tools that the museum employs to offer an enriched, immersive, and interactive experience to its visitors.

0
Travel Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel

See more
36 mins ago
Navigating Norway: A Guide for Digital Nomads Amid Regulatory Challenges
Norway’s burgeoning digital nomad scene is facing a unique set of challenges. The paradisiacal Nordic country, famed for its fjords and Northern Lights, is a much-coveted destination for individuals seeking to work remotely. However, for non-European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) citizens, the regulations can be daunting. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI)
Navigating Norway: A Guide for Digital Nomads Amid Regulatory Challenges
Newcastle International Airport Preps for Busy Season with Aviation Careers Fair
5 hours ago
Newcastle International Airport Preps for Busy Season with Aviation Careers Fair
SpiceJet to Commence Non-Stop Flights from Ayodhya to Major Indian Cities
5 hours ago
SpiceJet to Commence Non-Stop Flights from Ayodhya to Major Indian Cities
Road Closures on Provincial Highways to Disrupt Traffic in Toronto
44 mins ago
Road Closures on Provincial Highways to Disrupt Traffic in Toronto
Israel-Hamas Conflict: How it Alters Global Travel Patterns
2 hours ago
Israel-Hamas Conflict: How it Alters Global Travel Patterns
Dense Fog Paralyzes Delhi Airport, Disrupts North India
3 hours ago
Dense Fog Paralyzes Delhi Airport, Disrupts North India
Latest Headlines
World News
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
8 seconds
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
46 seconds
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
46 seconds
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
51 seconds
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
1 min
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
1 min
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
2 mins
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
2 mins
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
2 mins
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
17 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
22 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
45 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app