Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts Modernizes Visitor Experience with E-Ticket System

On January 15, 2024, the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts revolutionized the visitor experience by implementing a new electronic ticket system. This advanced e-ticket system, accessible through the national tourism application ‘Vietnam Tourism – Vietnam Travel’ on smart devices, offers visitors the convenience of purchasing tickets online, thereby eliminating the need to wait in line at the ticket counter.

Collaboration for Service Enhancement

The introduction of this digital initiative is a result of a collaboration between the museum and the Tourism Information Center under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT). The primary aim of this partnership is to enhance the quality of service and convenience offered to guests. This streamlined ticketing process aligns with VNAT’s broader objective of creating a smart tourism ecosystem that aids tour guides and travel firms in organizing museum visits with greater efficiency.

Embracing Technology in Cultural Sites

This innovative e-ticketing system is not the first of its kind in Vietnam. Similar systems have been successfully implemented at other cultural landmarks in the country, including the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature), the Ho Chi Minh Monument at the Presidential Palace, and the Quan Thanh temple, attesting to the growing trend of digitization in the field of tourism.

Smart Technologies for an Enriched Experience

Alongside the new e-ticket system, the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts has embraced other smart technologies to augment visitor experiences. Multimedia interpretation applications such as iMuseumVFA and 3D Tou, and the VAES online art exhibition space are among the cutting-edge digital tools that the museum employs to offer an enriched, immersive, and interactive experience to its visitors.