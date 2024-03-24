US Man Opts for Ocean Waves Over Cityscapes, Buys Cruise Ship Flat for Global Remote Work

In an innovative approach to modern living and working, Austin Wells from San Diego has chosen to combine his abode and love for travel by purchasing a studio apartment aboard the MV Narrative, a residential cruise ship. The decision, fueled by the escalating cost of urban living, sees Wells spending $300,000 for a 12-year lease on a 237 square foot room, a move he claims is more cost-effective than residing in a city apartment.

A New Wave of Living

Amid rising property prices and the growing acceptance of remote work, Wells' unique choice highlights a broader trend among digital nomads seeking alternative lifestyles. His cabin on the MV Narrative comes equipped with essential amenities, including a foldaway bed and a separate shower room, ensuring comfort while traversing the globe. With an array of onboard facilities such as 20 dining options, a gym, and even a microbrewery, residents of the MV Narrative are set for a life of exploration without sacrificing the conveniences of home.

Financial and Lifestyle Perks

Wells' analysis reveals a monthly saving of $500 compared to what he'd spend on an apartment in San Diego. Furthermore, the option to rent out his cruise ship flat offers an additional income stream, potentially making his investment even more economical. This lifestyle choice not only caters to his work-from-anywhere job at Meta's Reality Labs but also promises a vibrant social scene with fellow globetrotters onboard.

Setting Sail for a New Chapter

As the MV Narrative prepares for its maiden voyage in 2025, Wells looks forward to the opportunity of making lifelong friends and experiencing the world in a way few can imagine. His story reflects a growing desire among people to break free from traditional living arrangements, exploring the world while maintaining a career. This innovative approach to life and work could inspire a new generation to consider how they want to balance their professional and personal lives in an increasingly connected world.