US-Bangla Airlines Boosts Dhaka-Chennai Flights to Meet Rising Passenger Demand

Responding to a surge in passenger demand, US-Bangla Airlines, Bangladesh's leading private aviation company, is set to expand its service on the Dhaka-Chennai route to 11 flights weekly starting April 19, 2024. This decision marks a significant increase from its current seven flights a week, showcasing the airline's commitment to accommodating the growing needs of its customers.

Advertisment

The airline's press release on March 18, 2024, highlights the additional flights' schedule and fare details. With a departure from Dhaka at 1:50 pm, these flights aim to facilitate travel on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, returning from Chennai at 4:15 pm. This expansion not only enhances connectivity but also underlines US-Bangla's pioneering role in linking Bangladesh and Chennai since 1971.

Meeting Medical Tourism and Travel Needs

The decision to increase flights stems from the escalating number of Bangladeshi patients seeking advanced medical care in Chennai's hospitals. US-Bangla Airlines has been at the forefront of providing reliable and convenient travel options for medical tourists, and this move is expected to further support the healthcare travel sector. Moreover, with competitive fares starting at Tk15,467 for a one-way trip, the airline continues to be an attractive option for travelers.

Advertisment

Expanding Horizons

US-Bangla Airlines' expansion is not limited to the Dhaka-Chennai route. The airline has an extensive international footprint, operating flights to Kolkata, Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Guangzhou, and Malé. Furthermore, plans are underway to introduce daily flights to Abu Dhabi from April 19, demonstrating the airline's ambitious growth strategy and commitment to connecting Bangladesh with the world.

A Commitment to Aviation Excellence

Operating with a fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft for its international routes, US-Bangla Airlines emphasizes safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The airline's proactive approach to expanding its service offerings reflects its dedication to meeting the evolving demands of its passengers, whether for healthcare, business, or leisure travel. As it continues to grow, US-Bangla Airlines remains a key player in Bangladesh's aviation industry, fostering connectivity and enhancing the travel experience for its customers.

The increase in flights on the Dhaka-Chennai route by US-Bangla Airlines is more than just an addition to its schedule; it is a testament to the airline's resilience and adaptability in the face of changing travel dynamics. This strategic move not only caters to the immediate needs of passengers but also sets the stage for future developments in regional aviation connectivity. As US-Bangla Airlines forges ahead, its impact on the travel and tourism landscape is poised to grow, benefiting passengers and the broader industry alike.