Unsettling Hotel Hygiene Facts Revealed by HuffPost's 'Am I Doing It Wrong?' Podcast

We've all been there - meticulously planning a trip, scrolling through hundreds of hotel reviews, and finally making a reservation, hoping for the best. But have you ever paused to consider the hygiene aspect of your chosen abode? On a recent episode of HuffPost's 'Am I Doing It Wrong?' podcast, hosts Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson, alongside HuffPost senior reporter Caroline Bologna, dove into this often-overlooked aspect of travel, revealing some unsettling truths about hotel hygiene.

Unsettling Truths About Hotel Hygiene

According to Bologna, hotel duvets or comforters are often neglected during the cleaning process, leading many guests to avoid making contact with them. This tip, passed down from her mother, serves as a critical reminder that not everything that looks clean is necessarily hygienic. Furthermore, items like remote controls and lamp switches, which are frequently touched but rarely cleaned, are notorious for being breeding grounds for germs.

The Coffee Pot Conundrum

Perhaps more shocking is the revelation about the humble hotel room coffee pot. The hosts posited that the filter area of these appliances often harbors mold due to infrequent and improper cleaning. To counter this, Michelson suggested that travelers bring a pre-soaped, dried, and cut kitchen sponge to clean their room's coffee pot or glasses. He also cautioned against the seemingly harmless ice bucket, warning that it could have been used for unsavory purposes and may not be thoroughly cleaned.

More Than Just Hygiene

Beyond hygiene, the podcast also covered other aspects of hotel stays, such as strategies for obtaining room upgrades and the proper tipping etiquette for cleaning staff. In doing so, it provided a comprehensive guide to navigating hotel stays, ensuring not just comfort, but also safety and respect for hotel staff.

As part of the larger HuffPost podcast series, 'Am I Doing It Wrong?' explores a variety of lifestyle and personal care topics, providing listeners with practical advice and insights. The series concludes each episode with a call to action, urging listeners to support HuffPost's mission of delivering high-quality journalism that's freely accessible by contributing financially.