Unlock Your Next Adventure: Free Tickets to Cobb Galleria's Travel & Adventure Show

For those bitten by the travel bug and eager to plot their next escape, the Cobb Galleria Centre's Travel & Adventure Show, happening March 9-10, offers an unparalleled opportunity. Open exclusively to Travelzoo members initially, a limited number of complimentary tickets are up for grabs, promising a gateway to global exploration without leaving Atlanta. Once these tickets are all claimed, others can still gain entry for a modest $12, saving up to $18 on regular admission prices.

Star-Studded Seminars and Global Connections

Attendees are in for a treat, with seminars led by luminaries in the world of travel such as Andrew McCarthy, an award-winning travel writer, actor, and director, and Peter Greenberg, an investigative reporter and CBS News Travel Editor known for his deep dives into the travel industry. These sessions offer invaluable insights into traveling smarter and uncovering hidden gems around the world.

Interactive Experiences and Exclusive Deals

More than just a series of talks, the Travel & Adventure Show is a hands-on experience. Hundreds of qualified travel providers from across the globe will be present, allowing attendees to directly engage with them, plan their trips, and even snag some exclusive travel deals. Interactive activities for the whole family and opportunities to win trips add an extra layer of excitement to the event, ensuring there's something for every kind of traveler.

Why This Event Matters to Travel Enthusiasts

Amidst a bustling atmosphere filled with the promise of new adventures, the Travel & Adventure Show stands out as a must-visit event for anyone looking to feed their wanderlust. It's not just about meeting travel experts or hearing from celebrities; it's about connecting with a community that shares a passion for exploring the world. With opportunities to win trips and take advantage of special deals, attendees can turn their travel dreams into reality.

As the event draws near, the buzz around the Travel & Adventure Show is palpable. For those planning to attend, it represents more than just an outing; it's a step towards their next great adventure. With so much on offer, from expert advice to exclusive deals, the show promises to be a pivotal moment for travelers ready to embark on their next journey. In a world eager to explore, events like these remind us of the joy and excitement travel brings into our lives.