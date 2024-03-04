Unlock Savings and Family Fun: IHG's 'Book Early and Save' Plus 'Kids Stay and Eat Free' Deals

Travelers and families planning their spring vacations have a lucrative opportunity to save on accommodations while ensuring an enjoyable stay for everyone. IHG's enticing offers, including 'Book Early and Save' and 'Kids Stay and Eat Free,' are designed to provide guests with significant discounts and family-friendly perks at various IHG hotels, including Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and InterContinental among others.

Maximize Savings with Early Bookings

For those looking to make the most of their travel budget, the 'Book Early and Save' deal is a perfect choice. This offer allows both non-members and IHG Rewards members to enjoy discounts on the Best Flexible Rate—15% for non-members and an additional 5% for members, totaling up to 20% off. This deal is applicable across a wide selection of IHG hotels, ensuring travelers can find the perfect stay at a reduced price. The discounts are subject to availability and may vary by hotel, making early booking a wise decision for securing the best deals.

Family-Friendly Offers: Kids Stay and Eat Free

In addition to the savings, IHG is making family trips even more appealing with its 'Kids Stay and Eat Free' deal. This offer is especially beneficial for families traveling with children under the age of 12, as it includes free breakfast, lunch, and dinner for kids when dining with a paying adult at the hotel's all-day dine-in restaurants. The deal extends to various IHG brands, including Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza, and InterContinental, allowing up to two children under 17 to stay for free when sharing a room with up to two adults. This initiative not only eases the financial burden on families but also enhances the overall travel experience by making it more accessible and enjoyable for younger guests.

Exclusive Benefits for IHG Members

As part of the 'Weekend in the City' sale, IHG One Rewards members planning stays in Japan can choose between a 5,000 yen per night F&B credit or a room upgrade, making their weekend getaway even more memorable. This offer, valid for stays with check-ins on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday between February 23, 2024, and May 31, 2024, underscores IHG's commitment to providing value-packed options to its members. Platinum and Diamond members have the added advantage of being eligible for two category room upgrades, further enhancing the appeal of booking an IHG property for their next vacation.

With these enticing deals, IHG is not only providing travelers with the opportunity to save on their hotel stays but also ensuring that families can enjoy a more relaxed and cost-effective vacation. By offering discounts through early bookings and making travel more family-friendly with free stays and meals for kids, IHG is reinforcing its position as a preferred choice for vacationers looking for both value and quality in their accommodations. As the travel industry continues to evolve, these offers reflect IHG's understanding of the needs and preferences of modern travelers, promising them an experience that is both enriching and economical.