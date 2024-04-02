Unexpected Journey: Gujarat Man Boards Train to Help Wife, Ends Up Traveling to Mumbai

A man from Gujarat embarked on an unforeseen adventure while attempting to help his wife board the Vande Bharat Express. Planning to just assist with her luggage, he found himself trapped inside the moving train as the automated doors closed, setting him on a course all the way to Mumbai.

Commencing the Unplanned Trip

It was a typical Tuesday morning when a husband decided to help his wife board the Vande Bharat Express from Vadodara to Mumbai. His wife, embarking on her maiden voyage in the express train, had two big bags in tow. The man, in a gesture of assistance, carried the luggage inside and was placing it near the seats when the train's automatic doors began to beep. Before he could exit, the doors closed, and the train started its journey, leaving him with no choice but to travel to the next station, Surat.

A Viral Story of Togetherness

The incident took a humorous turn when Kosha, the couple's daughter, shared the story on social media. Accompanied by a selfie of her parents enjoying their unplanned journey together, the post quickly went viral, garnering nearly 90k views. Netizens found amusement in the tale, empathizing with the couple's unexpected togetherness and the father's unintended trip.

Navigating the Unforeseen

Upon realizing his predicament, the man approached the ticket collector, hoping to stop the train. However, it was too late, and the train had already picked up speed. Resigned to his fate, he traveled with his wife to Mumbai, far from their car left behind at the Vadodara station. The incident illuminated not only the quirks of modern automated systems but also the unforeseeable adventures that life can present.