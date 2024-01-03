en English
Travel

Understanding Alcohol and Drug Exclusions in Travel Insurance Policies

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
When 25-year-old West Australian police officer Ella Cutler sustained critical injuries from a fall in Croatia, the case highlighted a crucial facet of travel insurance policies often overlooked – exclusions related to alcohol or drug use. Cutler’s claim was denied by her insurer due to the presence of alcohol in her system at the time of the incident, a stipulation rooted in the fine print of many policies.

Interpreting Exclusions

Insurance companies interpret policy exclusions based on their own discretion. The crux of these exclusions lies within the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), a document that outlines the terms of the policy, including what is included and what is not. A common exclusion in many policies states that no claims will be covered if they arise directly or indirectly from the insured being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unless prescribed by a medical professional.

Evidence of Alcohol Involvement

To evaluate the involvement of alcohol in incidents, insurers depend on various sources such as police and medical records, hotel reports, and even social media posts. Some insurers may require blood alcohol or breath analysis tests and might even employ a toxicologist to establish the extent of alcohol’s impact on the claimant’s condition.

Setting the Threshold

Some policies specify a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level of 0.19% or above as the cutoff for exclusion. This figure is notably higher than the legal driving limit in Australia. Moreover, travel insurance typically does not cover claims pertaining to drug use, with the exception of prescribed medications consumed as per medical guidance.

Understanding the Fine Print

Policyholders are urged to carefully peruse the fine print of their travel insurance PDS to comprehend the implications of alcohol and drug use on their coverage. The incident involving Officer Cutler serves as a stark reminder of the need for thorough understanding of insurance policies, especially when it comes to exclusions related to alcohol and drug use.

Travel
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

