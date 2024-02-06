Under Canvas's Resorts Earn Distinction as World's First DarkSky-Certified Properties

In a landmark achievement, upscale outdoor hospitality brand Under Canvas has earned the distinction of becoming the world's first official DarkSky-certified resorts. All five of their Grand Circle camps across Utah and Arizona have received this prestigious certification, marking a significant contribution to the burgeoning field of astrotourism.

The DarkSky Certification

DarkSky International, the organization behind the certification, has recognized Under Canvas's unwavering efforts to protect and celebrate the night sky. The camps that have received this honor include Under Canvas Zion, Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, Lake Powell - Grand Staircase, and Moab. Lake Powell - Grand Staircase was the first property to be certified in August 2023.

'We Own The Night' Campaign

To commemorate this milestone and further enhance the astrotourism experience, Under Canvas has unveiled its 'We Own The Night' campaign. Encompassing a variety of celestial-themed activities and amenities, the initiative is designed to immerse guests in the wonders of the cosmos.

Astronomy talks, full-moon hikes, and starbathing meditations are just a few of the offerings. Guests will also have the opportunity to observe the night sky through onsite telescopes and even partake in space-inspired food and drinks. The brand's customized Stargazer Tents provide a unique opportunity for guests to enjoy the night sky in comfort and privacy.

Exploring Multiple Camps

For those with a desire to explore multiple camps, Under Canvas is providing a 25% discount for stays at two or more locations. This incentive offers a chance for guests to experience the diversity of environments and night skies across the various resorts. More details about the certification and the events offered can be found on their campaign website, weownthenight.com.