en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:51 am EST
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

In a significant policy shift, the United Kingdom has announced that travelers from Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will enjoy visa-free entry starting February 22, 2024. The countries affected by this change include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain. Instead of a traditional visit visa, citizens from these countries will require an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), a move aimed at digitizing the UK border by 2025.

A Leap Towards Digitization

The ETA, costing £10, will be valid for two years and can be applied by tourists of all age groups. This change is a part of the UK’s broader initiative to enhance border security and customer experience through digitization. The ETA is designed for visitors transiting through the UK for short stays who do not currently need a visa or already hold one.

(Read Also: Emerging Market Equities: Underperformance and the Catch-Up Conundrum)

Boosting Business and Tourism

Facilitating easier travel, this shift to an ETA system is expected to bolster business and tourism connections between the UK and these countries. The significance of this policy change can be gauged from the substantial spending by Gulf visitors in the UK, which amounted to £2 billion in 2022 alone.

(Read Also: Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK Warship Deployment to Guyana)

Stepping Stone to Greater Changes

This announcement follows other significant changes in the UK’s visa policies, including the proposal to raise the minimum salary to £38,700 per year by 2025. Furthermore, the UK government has plans to process visit visas within 15 days and open slots for students in January 2023. These changes reflect the UK government’s intention to streamline entry procedures and immigration policies, aiming at economic growth and enhanced international relations.

Read More 

0
Travel United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift ...
@Travel · 4 hours
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift ...
heart comment 0
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift
Hidden Cameras in Rentals: A Growing Threat to Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Hidden Cameras in Rentals: A Growing Threat to Privacy
Latest Headlines
World News
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
27 seconds
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
27 seconds
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
46 seconds
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
5 mins
Wolves' Manager O'Neil Praises Lemina's Impact Amid Personal Tragedy
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
10 mins
Lionel Messi’s Arrival: A Seismic Shift in Major League Soccer
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
11 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
11 mins
Peter Shilton Receives CBE Honour for Football and Anti-Gambling Advocacy
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
12 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
14 mins
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav's Residence
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
12 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
31 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app