UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

In a significant policy shift, the United Kingdom has announced that travelers from Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will enjoy visa-free entry starting February 22, 2024. The countries affected by this change include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain. Instead of a traditional visit visa, citizens from these countries will require an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), a move aimed at digitizing the UK border by 2025.

A Leap Towards Digitization

The ETA, costing £10, will be valid for two years and can be applied by tourists of all age groups. This change is a part of the UK’s broader initiative to enhance border security and customer experience through digitization. The ETA is designed for visitors transiting through the UK for short stays who do not currently need a visa or already hold one.

Boosting Business and Tourism

Facilitating easier travel, this shift to an ETA system is expected to bolster business and tourism connections between the UK and these countries. The significance of this policy change can be gauged from the substantial spending by Gulf visitors in the UK, which amounted to £2 billion in 2022 alone.

Stepping Stone to Greater Changes

This announcement follows other significant changes in the UK’s visa policies, including the proposal to raise the minimum salary to £38,700 per year by 2025. Furthermore, the UK government has plans to process visit visas within 15 days and open slots for students in January 2023. These changes reflect the UK government’s intention to streamline entry procedures and immigration policies, aiming at economic growth and enhanced international relations.

