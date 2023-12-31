en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:38 am EST
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

In a significant policy shift, the United Kingdom has announced that travelers from Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will enjoy visa-free entry starting February 22, 2024. The countries affected by this change include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain. Instead of a traditional visit visa, citizens from these countries will require an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), a move aimed at digitizing the UK border by 2025.

A Leap Towards Digitization

The ETA, costing £10, will be valid for two years and can be applied by tourists of all age groups. This change is a part of the UK’s broader initiative to enhance border security and customer experience through digitization. The ETA is designed for visitors transiting through the UK for short stays who do not currently need a visa or already hold one.

Boosting Business and Tourism

Facilitating easier travel, this shift to an ETA system is expected to bolster business and tourism connections between the UK and these countries. The significance of this policy change can be gauged from the substantial spending by Gulf visitors in the UK, which amounted to £2 billion in 2022 alone.

Stepping Stone to Greater Changes

This announcement follows other significant changes in the UK’s visa policies, including the proposal to raise the minimum salary to £38,700 per year by 2025. Furthermore, the UK government has plans to process visit visas within 15 days and open slots for students in January 2023. These changes reflect the UK government’s intention to streamline entry procedures and immigration policies, aiming at economic growth and enhanced international relations.

0
Travel United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift ...
@Travel · 4 hours
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift ...
heart comment 0
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift
UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift
Hidden Cameras in Rentals: A Growing Threat to Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Hidden Cameras in Rentals: A Growing Threat to Privacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
1 min
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
2 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
3 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
4 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
4 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
5 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
5 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
5 mins
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
16 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
35 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app