Turkey to Welcome British Tourists Without Vaccination Passports

In a bold move to revive its tourism industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey has declared it will be opening its doors to international tourists, notably British visitors, without a mandatory vaccination passport. This decision comes at a time when many nations are implementing stringent entry regulations based on vaccination status or negative test results.

British Tourists: A Key Market for Turkey

British tourists form a crucial segment of Turkey’s tourism market. In 2019, Turkey welcomed 2.5 million visitors from the UK. With the UK’s vaccination program expected to cover a significant portion of its population by early summer, the Turkish government is keen on recapturing this lucrative market.

Addressing Safety Concerns

While this decision might raise eyebrows considering the global health crisis, Turkey has assured that it is not sidelining safety. The country is implementing rigorous border processes and is prioritizing vaccinations for hotel staff and others involved in the tourism sector before the summer season. These measures aim to ensure the safety of both tourists and locals.

The Global Travel Scenario

At present, leisure travel from the UK is still under lockdown restrictions. However, this is likely to change post-May 17, subject to recommendations from the UK government’s Global Travel Taskforce, which is set to report to the Prime Minister on April 12. Meanwhile, other countries like Greece and Cyprus have already outlined their entry requirements, involving vaccination, negative tests, or evidence of antibodies, with Cyprus even permitting entry for vaccinated Brits from May.

