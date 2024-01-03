Traxo Expands Partnerships, Addresses Need for Structured Travel Data

Travel data aggregator Traxo is making waves in the travel industry with the steady expansion of its partnerships, primarily within the realm of structured travel data and duty-of-care services. The firm’s CEO, Andres Fabris, has noted an upswing in demand from duty-of-care providers, expense providers, and corporate entities, all of whom are seeking detailed and structured travel data.

Relevance of Structured Travel Data

Structured travel data, according to Fabris, plays a vital role in enhancing the safety and oversight of corporate travelers. This interest is not confined to a single segment but spans the entire travel industry, indicating a widespread acknowledgment of the need for more organized travel information. The CEO elaborated on the issue of visibility for corporate clients concerning bookings made through diverse channels and stressed the importance of maintaining clear visibility as the travel industry continues to evolve.

Addressing ‘Blind Spots’ in Travel Data

Traxo has stepped up to address this challenge by forming direct relationships with duty-of-care providers. By doing so, the company tackles the issue of ‘blind spots’ in travel data. These efforts are designed to protect travelers by ensuring that comprehensive travel information is always accessible and up to date. Traxo’s expansion of its duty-of-care partnerships includes a new relationship with CWT, integration into Cornerstone Information Systems, and becoming a feature for Booking.com’s business platform.

Tracking Airlines’ Investments in NDC

In addition to these partnerships, Traxo is also keeping a close eye on airlines’ progress and investments in NDC (New Distribution Capability) through its NDC Tracker. This tool allows Traxo to track and analyze the airline industry’s adoption of NDC, an IATA-led initiative that aims to modernize the distribution and sale of airline products.

As Traxo continues to evolve and expand its offering, its impact on the travel industry is undeniable. The company’s commitment to providing structured travel data and enhancing duty-of-care services suggests a promising future for both Traxo and the wider travel industry.