Travel Surge as Holi, Good Friday Create 9-Day Holiday: Top Destinations & Trends Unveiled

With Holi and Good Friday creating a rare nine-day holiday window, travel demand has skyrocketed, offering a unique opportunity for a prolonged break by taking just three days off work. Online travel aggregators report a significant surge in bookings, with domestic and international destinations seeing a five-fold increase compared to last year. This phenomenon has led to a noticeable spike in airfares and hotel bookings, highlighting a strong rebound in the travel industry.

Top Destinations for the Extended Holiday

Domestic travel is witnessing a boom, with spiritual and cultural hotspots like Amritsar, Prayagraj, and Bhubaneshwar leading the charge. Additionally, beach destinations and places connected to the life of Lord Krishna are drawing large crowds. Internationally, Dubai, Singapore, Bali, and Bangkok top the list of preferred destinations. The surge in travel is not limited to air; bus bookings have also seen a significant uptick, indicating a comprehensive travel revival.

Impact on the Hospitality Industry

The hotel industry is gearing up for a busy season, with bookings in cultural hotspots like Agra and Varanasi showing substantial increases. Luxury and mid-category hotels in destinations such as Udaipur, Jaipur, and Goa are experiencing higher than usual bookings, suggesting a trend towards premium travel experiences this holiday season. The overwhelming response has led to near-full occupancy rates in many hotels, reflecting the pent-up demand for travel post-pandemic.

Emerging Travel Trends

Travel companies report a shift towards longer stays and an increase in outdoor and adventure activities. Destinations within driving distance are becoming more popular, with an emphasis on exploring less crowded, off-the-beaten-path locations. This trend is accompanied by a growing interest in experiences like biking trips, white water rafting, paragliding, and trekking, indicating a desire for immersive and adventurous holidays.

As the Holi and Good Friday holiday window draws near, the surge in travel bookings underscores a significant rebound in the tourism sector. This period presents a golden opportunity for travelers to explore new destinations and for the industry to cater to the pent-up demand. The trends observed during this time could set the tone for travel preferences in the coming years, marking a shift towards longer, more experiential vacations.