Top 2023 Colorado Spring Break Destinations: Family-Friendly Picks

With spring break around the corner, families across Colorado are gearing up for a much-needed vacation. The quest for the perfect family-friendly destination can be daunting, but Colorado boasts a plethora of options that cater to various interests and age groups. From the historical charm of Crested Butte to the adventurous allure of Steamboat Springs, here's a deep dive into the state's top picks for a memorable spring break in 2023.

Historical Havens and Winter Sports Galore

Crested Butte, not just a haven for winter sports enthusiasts, offers a rich tapestry of history dating back to its founding in 1880. As the original home to the Ute tribe and later, a booming coal mining town, Crested Butte has evolved into a vibrant community with an array of arts, entertainment, and outdoor activities. Similarly, Breckenridge captivates visitors with its historical allure, complemented by modern-day attractions like the Breckenridge Distillery and various snow sports opportunities.

Wildlife Watching and Outdoor Adventures

For those intrigued by wildlife and nature, Monte Vista emerges as a spring break sanctuary. The Monte Vista Crane Festival is a highlight, offering unique opportunities for bird watching and photography. Meanwhile, Grand Lake, known as the Snowmobile Capital of Colorado, provides a gateway to the majestic Rocky Mountain National Park and an abundance of outdoor activities, from ice fishing to hiking.

Relaxation and Recreation in Colorado's Hot Springs

Steamboat Springs offers a blend of relaxation and recreation, making it an ideal spring break destination. The Strawberry Park Natural Hot Springs and Old Town Hot Springs invite visitors to unwind in geothermal waters, while the town's winter sports scene ensures an adrenaline-packed stay. Aspen Snowmass and Colorado Springs also stand out as prime locations, offering everything from beach parties on the mountains to educational yet fun day camps for children.

As families in Colorado and beyond plan their spring break, these destinations offer a mix of adventure, relaxation, and educational opportunities. Whether it's exploring the historical streets of Crested Butte, engaging in outdoor activities in Grand Lake, or soaking in the hot springs of Steamboat Springs, Colorado's diverse landscape ensures a memorable spring break experience for all.