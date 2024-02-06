TikTok Star Marc Sebastian's Controversial Journey on Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise

Former model and TikTok content creator, Marc Sebastian, recently made waves on Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise, Serenade of the Seas, over an 18-day segment. Known for his candid and often humorous takes on fashion and pop culture, Sebastian's journey on the cruise was as entertaining as it was controversial.

Whoopi Goldberg Recognition and Book Club Initiative

During his time on the cruise, Sebastian gained recognition from television host, Whoopi Goldberg, on 'The View' for a TikTok video. In the video, he expressed his surprise upon discovering Goldberg was the godmother of the ship. Furthering his popularity, Sebastian successfully partnered with Atria Books to kick-start a book club on his TikTok Live. The first book on the agenda was 'The Last One' by Will Dean, a part of his initiative during the Antarctica leg of the cruise. His updates and commentary on the book club and daily life on the ship were transparent and witty, engaging his followers and the passengers alike.

Conflict with Boomers and Expulsion from Pinnacle Lounge

Sebastian's onboard antics, however, were not without conflict. His candid reviews and promotional content for his book club and Atria Books sparked a stir among the older demographic on Facebook, leading to a clash with the 'boomers.' In a notable incident, he was expelled from the ship's exclusive Pinnacle Lounge. Despite this, Royal Caribbean stopped short of severe reprimand, aware that it would cast them in a negative light.

Comparison to Bama Rush and Fyre Festival

Sebastian's experiences on the cruise drew comparisons to other social media phenomena like Bama Rush and the Fyre Festival, underscoring the dramatic and entertaining potential of long-term cruise voyages. His interactions with fellow passengers, including rumors of secret crew sex parties and swingers' orgies, added further intrigue and controversy. His wish to have cameras on board to capture the drama further fueled the social media buzz around his cruise journey.