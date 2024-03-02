Tiger Reserve Road Open for Maha Sivarathri and Ugadi, Speed Limits Imposed

In a significant move to facilitate festival pilgrims, the forest department has announced the temporary opening of the road traversing the tiger reserve, connecting Mannanur and Domalapenta villages, for the upcoming Maha Sivarathri and Ugadi festivals. This decision aims to accommodate the influx of pilgrims headed to Srisailam, ensuring their journey is both safe and compliant with wildlife protection measures.

Advertisment

Facilitating Pilgrim Passage

During Maha Sivarathri, from March 5 to March 11, the usually restricted road will be accessible between 9 pm and 6 am to support the heavy pedestrian traffic. For Ugadi, from April 6 to April 10, the road will remain open round the clock, a decision poised to ease the journey for thousands of devotees. However, to minimize disturbance to the reserve's wildlife, pilgrims are instructed to stay on the road, avoiding detours through the forest.

Ensuring Safety for All

Advertisment

Nagarkurnool district forest officer Rohit Gopidi emphasized the importance of adhering to a 30 kmph speed limit for vehicles passing through the tiger reserve. The department is also setting up drinking water and resting points along the route for foot travellers. Strict regulations prohibit vehicles from stopping on the forest road to ensure the safety of both pilgrims and wildlife, particularly at night when animals are more likely to cross.

Protecting Wildlife While Supporting Traditions

This initiative reflects a thoughtful balance between facilitating traditional religious practices and ensuring the protection of wildlife within the tiger reserve. By implementing strict travel guidelines and providing necessary amenities, the forest department aims to safeguard pilgrims' well-being while minimizing their impact on the reserve's delicate ecosystem.

The temporary road opening for Maha Sivarathri and Ugadi festivals marks a significant effort to accommodate cultural practices within the framework of environmental conservation. As pilgrims traverse this path, they are reminded of the importance of coexisting harmoniously with nature, fostering a sense of responsibility and respect for the wildlife that calls the tiger reserve home.