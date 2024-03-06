The Amazing Race Season 36 Premieres: New Teams, Destinations, and a $1 Million Prize

The Amazing Race Season 36 is set to captivate audiences once again with its latest premiere on March 13, 2024. This season, 13 dynamic teams will embark on an exhilarating race across the globe, competing for the coveted $1 million prize. With new destinations and challenges, viewers can expect an action-packed season filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Advertisment

Meet The Competitors

This season's lineup includes a diverse cast of contestants, ranging from married couples and siblings to long-time friends. Each team brings its unique strengths and strategies to the race, promising a highly competitive journey from start to finish. As they navigate through various countries including Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay, teams will face a series of mental and physical challenges designed to test their limits.

What's New This Season

Advertisment

Apart from the new teams and locations, Season 36 introduces a unique twist with chartered air travel, differentiating it from previous seasons. This change adds an extra layer of strategy as teams must not only race against each other but also manage their travel logistics more efficiently. Furthermore, the season's challenges are designed to immerse contestants and viewers alike in the culture and history of each destination, offering a rich and engaging viewing experience.

Why You Can't Miss It

With its blend of adventure, strategy, and human drama, The Amazing Race continues to be a standout reality competition show. Season 36 is no exception, promising viewers an unforgettable journey across the Americas. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the series, this season offers something for everyone. Don't miss the premiere on March 13, 2024, on CBS and Paramount, and join the race around the world from the comfort of your home.