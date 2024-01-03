en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Teen’s Tiny Passport Tear Leads to Cancelled Holiday and Lost Flights

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Teen’s Tiny Passport Tear Leads to Cancelled Holiday and Lost Flights

A family holiday went awry when a 19-year-old UK teenager, Jake Burton, was denied boarding on a Ryanair flight to Benidorm, Spain, over a minor tear in his passport. The tear, which measured a mere 1cm and was located on the page adjacent to his primary photo information, likely occurred during a night out when the passport was used as ID. The incident led to the entire holiday being abandoned, costing the Burton family a hefty sum of £1000 (approximately NZ$2000) in lost flight costs.

Family Heartbreak over Cancelled Holiday

Jake’s mother, Rachael Burton, voiced her heartbreak over the incident, stating that despite both parents being cleared to travel, they chose not to proceed without their son. The mother revealed that Jake was deeply apologetic, blaming himself for the mishap, and has been deeply affected by the experience. Rachael added that the money spent on the flights was non-refundable, adding to the family’s distress.

Ryanair and Passport Regulations

Ryanair confirmed that Jake was correctly refused travel, citing his damaged passport as the cause. According to the airline’s regulations and HM Passport Office, a passport is considered damaged and invalid for travel when there is detachment or lifting of the laminate from the personal data page, illegible details, missing or detached pages, cuts to the front, back or personal details, damage or discoloration to any part of the passport, or an invalid chip.

Varied Standards for Passport Damage Worldwide

The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs, which issues Kiwi passports, indicated that there is no universal standard for passport damage. They clarified that entry into a country is subject to the discretion of each country’s border authority. The Department also emphasized that damage to a passport can affect its security features, including the chip and photo, potentially leading to entry refusal.

Other instances of passport damage causing travel woes have been reported. A Christchurch couple was denied travel when their dog chewed their passport, and an Australian woman experienced difficulties due to minor damage inflicted on her passport by her toddler. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining a passport in good condition.

0
Aviation Social Travel United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nicole W. Piasecki Joins BWX Technologies' Board of Directors

By Bijay Laxmi

Western Airlines Merges with Delta: A Tale of Power, Ambition, and Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Aalborg Airport: A Year of Success and Promise of an Exciting Future

By Wojciech Zylm

Resilience Amidst Turbulence: The Evolving Landscape of Aircraft Leasing

By Muhammad Jawad

Routes 360: Revolutionizing Aviation Industry Communication ...
@Aviation · 15 mins
Routes 360: Revolutionizing Aviation Industry Communication ...
heart comment 0
Year-End Tech Roundup: Major Developments of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Year-End Tech Roundup: Major Developments of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024
Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cork Airport: Second Incident at Irish Airports This Year

By BNN Correspondents

Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cork Airport: Second Incident at Irish Airports This Year
Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding

By Salman Khan

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
Ex-General Manager of Iraqi Airways Corporation Summoned over Accusations of Financial Mismanagement

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-General Manager of Iraqi Airways Corporation Summoned over Accusations of Financial Mismanagement
Latest Headlines
World News
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
2 mins
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
2 mins
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
2 mins
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
3 mins
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
3 mins
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
3 mins
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell
3 mins
Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell
Henri Brammer: The Boy from Stoke who Beat a Brain Infection and Raised £25,000
4 mins
Henri Brammer: The Boy from Stoke who Beat a Brain Infection and Raised £25,000
Napoli's Goalkeeper Alex Meret Sidelined Due to Hamstring Injury
4 mins
Napoli's Goalkeeper Alex Meret Sidelined Due to Hamstring Injury
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app