Teen’s Tiny Passport Tear Leads to Cancelled Holiday and Lost Flights

A family holiday went awry when a 19-year-old UK teenager, Jake Burton, was denied boarding on a Ryanair flight to Benidorm, Spain, over a minor tear in his passport. The tear, which measured a mere 1cm and was located on the page adjacent to his primary photo information, likely occurred during a night out when the passport was used as ID. The incident led to the entire holiday being abandoned, costing the Burton family a hefty sum of £1000 (approximately NZ$2000) in lost flight costs.

Family Heartbreak over Cancelled Holiday

Jake’s mother, Rachael Burton, voiced her heartbreak over the incident, stating that despite both parents being cleared to travel, they chose not to proceed without their son. The mother revealed that Jake was deeply apologetic, blaming himself for the mishap, and has been deeply affected by the experience. Rachael added that the money spent on the flights was non-refundable, adding to the family’s distress.

Ryanair and Passport Regulations

Ryanair confirmed that Jake was correctly refused travel, citing his damaged passport as the cause. According to the airline’s regulations and HM Passport Office, a passport is considered damaged and invalid for travel when there is detachment or lifting of the laminate from the personal data page, illegible details, missing or detached pages, cuts to the front, back or personal details, damage or discoloration to any part of the passport, or an invalid chip.

Varied Standards for Passport Damage Worldwide

The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs, which issues Kiwi passports, indicated that there is no universal standard for passport damage. They clarified that entry into a country is subject to the discretion of each country’s border authority. The Department also emphasized that damage to a passport can affect its security features, including the chip and photo, potentially leading to entry refusal.

Other instances of passport damage causing travel woes have been reported. A Christchurch couple was denied travel when their dog chewed their passport, and an Australian woman experienced difficulties due to minor damage inflicted on her passport by her toddler. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining a passport in good condition.