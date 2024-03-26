Taiwanese Tourists Face Entry Denial in Cuba, Travel Agencies Advised to Halt Tours

Following recent incidents where individuals holding Republic of China (Taiwan) passports were denied entry into Cuba, the Tourism Administration in Taipei has issued an advisory on March 26, urging travel agencies to adjust or temporarily suspend group tours to the Caribbean nation. This recommendation, not constituting a ban, aims to mitigate risks for travelers amidst the ongoing diplomatic tensions rooted in the 'one-China principle.' Cuba's stance on not recognizing ROC passports has prompted the issuance of an orange travel alert, advising against non-essential travel to the country.

Background of the Advisory

The decision by the Tourism Administration to advise caution comes after a Taiwanese expatriate family in Canada was denied entry to Cuba in December last year, with Cuban immigration officials citing non-recognition of ROC passports. This incident, alongside other similar complaints received from local travel agencies, has raised concerns over the safety and security of Taiwanese travelers in Cuba. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has placed Cuba under an orange alert, indicating that unnecessary travel should be avoided.

Implications for Travel Agencies

Travel agencies, while not banned from selling tours to Cuba, are reminded to be vigilant and inform their customers about the potential risks of being refused entry. The advisory suggests a temporary suspension of group tours to Cuba until the situation improves. This recommendation is based on MOFA's four-tier travel advisory system, which assesses safety and security risks for ROC nationals traveling abroad. With Cuba remaining under an orange alert, the tourism industry faces challenges in ensuring the safety of its travelers.

Future Outlook

The ongoing diplomatic dispute, underscored by the 'one-China principle,' poses significant challenges for Taiwanese travelers and the broader tourism industry. The advisory serves as a cautionary measure, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape that can affect international travel. As the situation evolves, both the Tourism Administration and MOFA will likely continue monitoring developments closely, adjusting their advisories as necessary to protect the interests of Taiwanese citizens abroad.