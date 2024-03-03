Sunset at the Palms: Pioneering Sustainable Luxury in Jamaica's Heart

Main Storyline: Sunset at the Palms, nestled in the vibrant coastal town of Negril, Jamaica, isn't just your typical all-inclusive resort -- it's a sanctuary for those seeking a harmonious blend of luxury and sustainability. Recently recertified by Green Globe, a prestigious international organization dedicated to promoting sustainable practices in the hospitality industry, this treehouse-style boutique hotel stands out for its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of its surroundings while providing an unforgettable guest experience.

Embracing Nature's Palette

What sets Sunset at the Palms apart is its dedication to maintaining a lush, tropical environment that celebrates the rich biodiversity of Jamaica. Unlike many resorts that opt for concrete structures, Sunset at the Palms embraces the beauty of nature, with guests immersing themselves in the sights and sounds of exotic flora and fauna. From vibrant tropical flowers to playful hummingbirds flitting about, every corner of the resort's grounds is a testament to its commitment to environmental preservation.

Sustainable Practices at Heart

Central to Sunset at the Palms' sustainability efforts is its adherence to the rigorous Green Globe Standard, comprising 44 core criteria spanning sustainable management, social and economic impact, cultural heritage, and environmental conservation. This holistic approach ensures that every aspect of the resort's operations aligns with the highest standards of sustainability. From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted by eco-conscious practices that minimize the resort's environmental footprint. From the use of safe pesticides and cleaning products to the implementation of LED lighting, Sunset at the Palms prioritizes sustainability without compromising on guest comfort. Even refuse disposal is approached with care, with kitchen waste sent to a local pig and goat farmer, for example, to eliminate waste while keeping local livestock fed.

Community and Culture Integrated

Since Betty came to the resort in 2017, the hotel's herd has grown to include a mate and offspring. The resort often gifts new offspring to notable staff members, who can begin or expand their own herds at home, as part of its staff appreciation program. Beyond its environmental initiatives, Sunset at the Palms remains deeply rooted in the local community. By hiring local residents for management positions, sourcing goods and services locally, and integrating Jamaican culture into its offerings, the resort actively contributes to the economic and social well-being of Negril.

Sunset at the Palms' journey towards sustainable excellence is not a recent endeavor but rather a longstanding commitment that traces back nearly three decades. Originally known as Negril Cabins, the resort has been a trailblazer in sustainable tourism, earning Green Globe certification long before it became a mainstream trend. Today, as one of just 14 hotels and resorts in Jamaica with this distinction, Sunset at the Palms continues to set the standard for eco-friendly hospitality in the Caribbean and beyond.