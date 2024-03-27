SunExpress Launches Seasonal Prague-Izmir Route: Affordable Fares with Baggage Included

On March 27, 2024, Melissa Santoyo reported a significant development in air travel between the Czech Republic and Turkey. SunExpress announced the introduction of a new direct seasonal flight route connecting Prague, the heart of Europe, with Izmir, Turkey's vibrant third-largest city. The service, set to commence on June 5th and run until September 29th, 2024, promises an efficient and budget-friendly option for travelers, operating twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Advertisment

Affordable Travel with Checked Baggage Included

SunExpress is making it easier than ever for travelers to explore the wonders of Izmir without the stress of extra fees. One-way tickets are already on sale, starting at an accessible price of CZK 3,000, which notably includes a checked baggage allowance of up to 30kg. This initiative not only makes travel more affordable but also more convenient, eliminating the often cumbersome task of calculating additional luggage costs. The flights, lasting approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes, will depart from Prague at 9:40 PM and from Izmir at 7:00 PM, using either Boeing 737-800 or 737 MAX 8 aircraft designed for passenger comfort.

Additional Option: Smartwings Enters the Market

Advertisment

In response to the growing demand for direct routes between Prague and Izmir, Czech airline Smartwings has also thrown its hat into the ring. Starting May 30th, Smartwings will offer flights on this route on Mondays and Thursdays. However, travelers should note that Smartwings' fares begin at CZK 4,900, and unlike SunExpress, do not include the cost of checked baggage in the base price. This development introduces a competitive edge to the market, providing passengers with more options to suit their travel needs and preferences.

Izmir: A City of Culture and Beauty

Izmir, located on the eastern coast of the Aegean Sea, is not just Turkey's third-largest city but also a treasure trove of history, culture, and natural beauty. With a population of 2.96 million, it is a bustling metropolis set against a backdrop of rolling hills, embodying a typical Mediterranean climate with warm, dry summers and mild, rainy winters. This new flight route opens doors for travelers from Prague and beyond to discover the charm and splendor of Izmir, enhancing cultural exchanges and tourism between the Czech Republic and Turkey.

As the summer season approaches, the launch of the Prague-Izmir route by SunExpress, complemented by Smartwings' service, highlights the growing connectivity between Europe and Turkey. This development not only caters to the demand for more travel options but also signifies the importance of Izmir as a key destination in Turkey's tourism landscape. With affordable fares and convenient schedules, these new flights are set to become a popular choice for travelers seeking to explore the rich heritage and scenic beauty of Izmir.