Sun Princess Unveils: New Views, Intimacy, and Family Fun on Sphere Class Vessel

Princess Cruises' latest marvel, Sun Princess, is making waves in the Mediterranean with its unique Sphere Class design, promising passengers unparalleled views, intimate spaces, and thrilling family attractions. Denise Saviss, the Vice President of Entertainment Experience at Princess, emphasizes the ship's architectural focus on maximizing the outward views from various venues, including the sushi eatery Makoto Ocean and the sprawling lobby known as The Piazza. This design philosophy is a testament to the cruise line's commitment to enhancing guest experiences by connecting them more closely with the sea.

Design That Brings the Outside In

One of the standout features of Sun Princess is its extensive use of glass throughout the ship, allowing for breathtaking views of the surrounding sea. Venues like Makoto Ocean and The Piazza offer guests the opportunity to dine and relax while taking in the vast Mediterranean. Moreover, the ship's largest venue, the Dome, inspired by the hills of Santorini, serves as a massive solarium with loungers, an indoor-outdoor pool, and the Cascade Bar, making it the perfect spot to enjoy the sun and sea breeze.

Intimate Spaces Amidst Grandeur

Despite its capacity to accommodate 4,300 guests, Sun Princess boasts several intimate venues that offer a more personal and relaxing experience. Good Spirits at Sea, a cocktail bar in partnership with mixologist Rob Floyd, and specialty restaurants The Catch by Rudi and The Butcher’s Block by Dario provide cozy settings for guests to unwind. The Princess Arena, with a nearly 1,000-guest capacity, offers an intimate viewing experience for performances, further highlighting the ship's ability to balance grandeur with privacy.