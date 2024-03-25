St Helena 2023: Remote Island Attracts 2,100 Tourists with Rich History, Natural Wonders

St Helena, a small craggy island in the South Atlantic Ocean, has long been one of the world's most isolated inhabited places. Until 2017, reaching the British overseas territory required a five-night boat journey. Now, with weekly commercial flights and recent high-speed internet installation, the St Helena government aims to revitalize its nascent tourism industry, which welcomed around 2,100 leisure travelers in 2023. The island, with just over 4,000 residents known as 'Saints', appeals to those with a zest for adventure and learning, according to Emma Phillips, the governor's wife.

Historical Significance and Local Attractions

St Helena is perhaps most famous as the site of Napoleon Bonaparte's exile from 1815 until his death in 1821. The island boasts several heritage sites dedicated to the French emperor, including his residences and original burial ground. Jamestown, the capital, presents an eclectic mix of British Georgian-era colonial architecture and modern amenities, including DVD rental shops—a nod to the time before the island's internet upgrade. For a panoramic view, visitors can climb Jacob's Ladder, a 699-step staircase originally used for transporting goods. Plantation House, the governor's official residence, and its gardens are home to Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal at approximately 192 years old.

Unique Flora, Fauna, and Outdoor Activities

St Helena offers unique biodiversity, with over 500 species not found anywhere else on Earth, and a range of outdoor activities. From swimming with Chilean devil rays and whale sharks to hiking through Britain's last remaining natural cloud forest at Diana's Peak, the island caters to nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. The peak nesting season for the wirebird, a species unique to St Helena, occurs in January, providing a special treat for bird watchers. The island's varied microclimates allow for diverse experiences, from exploring cool tropical forests to trekking across sunny, rolling grasslands.

Local Cuisine and Economy

St Helena's isolation has preserved its unique culinary traditions and economic practices. Local delicacies include 'plo', a fusion between curry and Spanish paella, and 'coconut fingers', sponge cakes with bright pink icing. St Helena coffee, one of the rarest and most expensive varieties globally, is a must-try for visitors. Due to its extreme isolation, St Helena faces unique economic challenges, including limited banking hours and a lack of ATMs. Visitors are advised to bring British pounds to cover expenses and the entry fee. The St Helena Bank Tourist Card app, preloadable with funds, offers a convenient payment method across the island.

As St Helena opens up to the world, its blend of rich history, natural beauty, and unique culture is poised to attract more visitors. While the journey may still be a challenge, the rewards of experiencing one of the planet's most remote islands are unparalleled. With its commitment to sustainable tourism, St Helena offers a glimpse into a world that has remained unchanged for centuries, inviting travelers to explore its hidden treasures.