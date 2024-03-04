SplashBay's Pearl Bay Achieves European Health and Safety Standard Certification

SplashBay's Pearl Bay, the renowned water leisure park in Bandaragama, recently celebrated its first anniversary by securing the prestigious European Health and Safety Standard Certification from TÜV NORD. A significant accomplishment for the David Pieris Group, this certification highlights Pearl Bay's commitment to excellence and safety in the leisure industry. The park, known for its water attractions, professional karting track, and other leisure facilities, has set a new benchmark for safety and quality in its domain.

Unwavering Commitment to Safety and Quality

From its inception, Pearl Bay has been dedicated to offering unparalleled experiences while ensuring the highest safety standards. The reception of the European Health and Safety Standard Certification by TÜV NORD, a leading German certification body known for its rigorous safety validations, serves as a testament to Pearl Bay's meticulous attention to safety protocols and quality assurance. This recognition underscores the facility's successful adherence to top-tier European standards, fostering a safe and enjoyable environment for thrill-seekers and families alike.

A Year of Remarkable Achievements

Since opening its doors, Pearl Bay has swiftly emerged as a destination of choice for both local and international visitors. The facility's unique combination of leisure activities, including a water park, an FIA/CIK certified karting track, an air rifle range, and an archery bay, caters to a diverse audience seeking both excitement and relaxation. The TÜV NORD certification process involved a year-long rigorous evaluation of the facility's operations, ensuring that Pearl Bay consistently maintained the highest quality and safety standards. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Pearl Bay's journey, reflecting its growth and commitment to excellence within a short span.

Looking Forward: Elevating Industry Standards

Gribson Hapukotuwa, Director and Acting CEO of David Pieris Leisure, expressed his gratitude towards the dedicated team and loyal patrons for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone. With the European Standard Certification now in its accolade, Pearl Bay is poised to not only enhance its offerings but also inspire the leisure industry at large to elevate safety and quality standards. This achievement paves the way for Pearl Bay to continually innovate and provide memorable experiences for all visitors, reinforcing its position as a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector.

The receipt of the European Health and Safety Standard Certification by Pearl Bay is more than just a mark of achievement; it is a promise of continued excellence and safety to its patrons. As Pearl Bay looks to the future, it remains committed to not only maintaining these high standards but also setting new benchmarks in the leisure industry. The certification by TÜV NORD not only celebrates the past year's successes but also lays a strong foundation for Pearl Bay's aspirations, ensuring that every visit is not just enjoyable but also safe.