Splash into Easter: Waterworld Bundoran Announces Grand Reopening and Extended Hours

As spring unfurls its vibrant hues, the seaside town of Bundoran prepares to welcome back one of its most cherished attractions. Waterworld, the indoor adventure playground that has long been a beacon for families seeking fun and frolic, is set to reopen its doors on March 28th at 11am, just in time for the Easter break. This much-anticipated event marks not only a return to joy and entertainment but also a significant boost for local tourism.

A Season of Splash: Waterworld's Easter to September Schedule

The reopening schedule is tailored to maximize enjoyment for all visitors. From Good Friday, families can dive into the excitement from 12pm to 6pm daily for 11 days straight. This special Easter opening hours promise an epic start to the season. Post-Easter, the adventure doesn't end; weekends in May and June will see the park open from 12pm to 6pm. However, as the summer warmth intensifies in June, weekdays extend the invitation with hours from 11am to 5pm, and weekends stretching from 12pm to 6pm. The peak of summer, July and August, welcomes guests from 10am to 6pm daily, ensuring every drop of fun is wrung from the long days. Concluding the season, the first two weekends of September offer one last splash from 12pm to 6pm daily.

Unveiling New Adventures: Waterworld's Attractions

What sets Waterworld apart are its exhilarating attractions, promising adventures for every age. The facility boasts of high-octane rides like the Whizzer, Twister, and Gravity speed slides for thrill-seekers, alongside a three-lane multi-slide that adds to the competitive spirit. Not to be overlooked, the pirate's galleon ship and toddler pool ensure that the little ones have their fair share of adventures, while the famed wave pool and rapids offer a taste of the ocean's untamed spirit. To accommodate the expected surge of visitors, the waterpark will operate four 2.15-hour slots each day. Bookings open on March 4th at 11am, offering a structured yet free-flowing experience to all guests.

A Community Effort: Behind the Scenes at Waterworld

The journey to reopening has been a year-round labor of love for the team at Waterworld, led by General Manager Aine Temple. Councillor Micheal McMahon, Chairperson of Bundoran Waterworld CLG, shared his enthusiasm for the reopening, emphasizing the waterpark's integral role in bolstering tourism and the community's economy. "Waterworld isn't just an attraction; it's a cornerstone of our town's identity, bringing joy to families and supporting our local businesses," McMahon stated. The concerted effort to ensure the park is in top condition for the new season underscores the team's commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience to all visitors.

As the countdown to March 28th begins, the excitement is palpable among both the locals of Bundoran and the eagerly awaiting visitors. Waterworld's return is not just a reopening; it's a celebration of community, resilience, and the simple joys of making a splash. With something for everyone, the waterpark is poised to make waves this season, proving once again why it remains a beloved destination for families near and far.