South London Gems: Art'otel Battersea & Spread Eagle Among UK's Top 100 Staycations

Two South London hotels, Art'otel in Battersea and Spread Eagle in Wandsworth, have emerged as must-visit destinations, securing spots on this year's prestigious list of the 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK by the Times and Sunday Times. Highlighting their unique offerings, these establishments cater to a diverse array of guests, from those seeking luxurious relaxation to dog owners looking for a pet-friendly retreat.

Art'otel Battersea: A Blend of Art and Luxury

Ranked 84th, Art'otel in Battersea stands out with its artistic flair and breathtaking amenities. Adjacent to the iconic Battersea Power Station, the hotel features 164 rooms adorned with the creative works of Spanish artist Jaime Hayon. Guests can enjoy a variety of high-end amenities, including a spa, sauna, steam room, and an infinity rooftop pool that offers panoramic views of the Thames and London skyline. Dining options at the hotel are equally impressive, with the JOIA Rooftop Bar and JOIA restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, delivering exquisite culinary experiences. For a more casual setting, the TOZI Grand Café offers afternoon tea with picturesque views. Room rates start at £274 per night, providing an accessible luxury experience for all types of travelers.

Spread Eagle: Quintessentially Victorian with a Modern Twist

Coming in at number 90, the Spread Eagle in Wandsworth redefines the traditional pub stay. Acquired by Young's in 1836 and transformed into a hotel in 2021, this Victorian establishment offers 21 cozy rooms that cater to a wide audience, including office workers and families. It’s particularly noted for being dog-friendly, offering special amenities for pets and proximity to Wandsworth Common for leisurely walks. The pub serves a variety of home-cooked British dishes, ensuring guests need not venture far for a satisfying meal. The Spread Eagle presents a unique blend of historical charm and modern comfort, making it a standout choice for those seeking an authentic London staycation experience.

Why These Hotels Stand Out

Both Art'otel Battersea and Spread Eagle have carved out niches that cater to specific desires and needs, from art enthusiasts and luxury seekers to pet owners and history buffs. Their inclusion in the 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK underscores a growing trend towards personalized and thematic accommodation options that offer more than just a place to sleep. These hotels not only provide exceptional services and amenities but also immerse their guests in unique narratives and experiences. Whether it’s soaking in the arts at Art'otel or enjoying the Victorian charm of the Spread Eagle, these hotels promise unforgettable staycations in the heart of South London.

As the travel industry continues to evolve, the success of Art'otel Battersea and Spread Eagle highlights the importance of innovation and specialization in hospitality. Guests today are looking for memorable experiences that reflect their personal interests and lifestyles, and hotels that recognize and cater to this demand are set to thrive. The accolades from the Times and Sunday Times are a testament to the exceptional offerings of these two South London gems, which are now positioned as prime destinations for both locals and tourists alike.