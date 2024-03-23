South Goa Leads as India's Preferred Holi, Easter Holiday Destination: Airbnb Reveals Surge in Travel Searches

As the festive Holi and Easter long weekend approaches, recent data from Airbnb indicates a significant shift in travel preferences among Indian travellers. Notably, South Goa has emerged as the country's top getaway spot, experiencing a whopping 330% increase in searches, followed by a keen interest in both domestic and international destinations including Varanasi, Jaipur, Mussoorie, Manali, Athens, Istanbul, and Rome. This surge reflects a growing desire for unique and memorable experiences, moving beyond traditional holiday seasons.

Trending Destinations: From Beaches to Historical Cities

The latest Airbnb search data unveils a dynamic shift towards diverse travel destinations. While South Goa's beaches have captivated the imagination of many, the allure of historic European cities like Athens, Istanbul, and Rome showcases a 400% surge in searches, underscoring a strong inclination towards cultural exploration. Similarly, domestic destinations such as Varanasi, Jaipur, Mussoorie, and Manali have seen a notable increase in interest, suggesting a blend of scenic beauty, tranquility, and cultural richness as key factors driving travel decisions.

Changing Preferences: A Quest for Unique Experiences

According to Airbnb's analysis, there has been a pronounced shift in travellers' preferences towards non-urban bookings and family-centric searches, with a 70% increase in the former and around a 20% rise in the latter. This trend points towards a collective yearning for scenic beauty, relaxation, and memorable experiences with loved ones. Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager at Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, emphasizes that Indian travellers are increasingly seeking unique and enriching experiences, moving beyond the conventional to embrace every opportunity for exploration.

Airbnb's Role in Shaping Travel Trends

Airbnb has positioned itself at the forefront of these evolving travel trends, offering a diverse array of travel experiences that cater to the changing preferences of Indian travellers. From beachfront stays and amazing views to unique cultural and historical explorations, Airbnb's offerings resonate with the growing demand for non-traditional holiday options. The platform's emphasis on providing enriching experiences aligns with the travellers' quest for tranquility, nature, and memorable moments, further influencing the shift towards diverse and enriching travel experiences.

This surge in travel interest and the evolving preferences of Indian travellers highlight a broader trend towards seeking unique, memorable, and enriching experiences. As the travel landscape continues to evolve, destinations like South Goa, Athens, and others serve as a testament to the dynamic and diverse nature of travel desires, redefining what it means to explore and experience the world. With platforms like Airbnb facilitating this shift, the future of travel appears more vibrant and varied than ever, promising new adventures and discoveries for those eager to explore beyond the conventional.