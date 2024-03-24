Soaring Airfares to Kashmir Deter Tourists, Spark Demand for Fare Cap

For decades, Kashmir has beckoned travelers with its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural tapestry. Yet, the recent spike in airfare prices has dimmed the allure of this paradise for many, particularly middle-class tourists. Where a journey from Delhi to Srinagar once was within reach, the cost of a return ticket now flutters between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000, nudging some international destinations to appear more budget-friendly in comparison.

Advertisment

High Costs Push Tourists to Alternative Travel Means

With airfares soaring to unprecedented heights, many visitors have opted for lengthier bus journeys to reach Srinagar from Delhi, as air travel to the valley becomes prohibitively expensive. Tourists like Poonam Sharma express their disillusionment, noting the comparative affordability of overseas destinations like Dubai. This shift has sparked conversations among local tourism stakeholders about the need for airfare regulation to ensure Kashmir remains accessible to a broader audience.

Impact on Kashmir's Tourism Sector

Advertisment

Manzoor Wangnoo, President of the Nigeen Tourist Traders Association, highlights the detrimental effect of inflated airfares on Kashmir's tourism industry. Despite a flourishing trade bolstered by full bookings across hotels, guesthouses, and houseboats, the escalated costs during peak seasons pose a significant threat. The association advocates for a balance that accommodates the growth of airlines while protecting consumer interests from excessive commercialization. Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel has echoed these sentiments, urging measures to safeguard passengers from being overcharged.

Airline Executives Cite Market Dynamics

Airline representatives, however, frame the fare hikes as a natural outcome of supply and demand dynamics, underscored by rising fuel prices and operational expenses. They caution against regulatory intervention, arguing it could diminish flight offerings and ultimately disadvantage consumers. This debate underscores a critical juncture for Kashmir's tourism sector, as it grapples with maintaining its appeal amidst economic challenges.

This situation invites a broader reflection on the sustainability of travel and tourism economies. As destinations like Kashmir face the pressures of market forces and environmental concerns, the path forward demands innovative solutions that reconcile the growth of the tourism industry with the needs and financial realities of travelers. The ongoing discourse around airfare caps in Kashmir serves as a microcosm for global conversations on making travel accessible and sustainable for all.