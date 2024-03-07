SNCF Opens Bookings for Spring and Early Summer Travel: Key Dates and Tips

Good news for those who are already planning their next sunny getaway: this Thursday, March 7, the SNCF is opening its first reservations for the TGV Inoui and Intercités for the period from May 23 to July 5. As the season for spring breaks and early summer vacations approaches, travelers are encouraged to secure their train tickets early, especially since ticket prices are set to increase.
Booking Window Opens for Prime Travel Season
The eagerly anticipated booking period for TGV Inoui and Intercités tickets has commenced, covering travels from May 23 to July 5. This announcement comes as a boon to individuals and families eager to plan their spring and early summer escapes. Unlike these services, Ouigo tickets will be available for purchase 45 days before departure, and TER tickets are subject to regional scheduling, available 3 to 5 months in advance.
Advantages of Early Bookings
SNCF advises passengers to act swiftly and book their journeys as soon as ticket sales launch. Early bookings not only ensure access to the best prices but also increase the likelihood of group travelers securing seats together. With ticket prices witnessing an average increase of 2.6% for TGV Inoui, while Intercités and Ouigo fares remain unchanged, budget-conscious travelers are motivated to book early to avoid higher costs closer to their travel date.
Looking Ahead: Summer Holiday Bookings
While this booking phase does not include the peak summer holiday period starting July 6, travelers should mark their calendars for Wednesday, March 13 at 6 a.m., when SNCF will open its reservations for travel from July 6 to September 1. This forthcoming window will cater to the high demand for summer travel, allowing passengers to plan their vacations well in advance.
As the booking window for one of the most anticipated travel periods in France opens, passengers are presented with the opportunity to plan their spring and early summer travels efficiently. With the SNCF's strategic advice on early bookings, travelers can look forward to enjoying their journeys with peace of mind, knowing they have secured their tickets at the best possible rates. This period marks a crucial time for both the railway company and its passengers, setting the stage for a bustling travel season ahead.