en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel

Smart Travel: Navigating International Cellphone Usage Without ‘Bill Shock’

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Smart Travel: Navigating International Cellphone Usage Without ‘Bill Shock’

Traveling abroad is an exhilarating experience, but returning home to a hefty cellphone bill can be a chilling reminder of the hidden costs of international adventures. This sudden jolt of ‘bill shock’ is something that many travelers are all too familiar with. However, with a bit of knowledge and planning, it’s possible to use your smartphone internationally without falling into the abyss of exorbitant charges.

Understanding Carrier Plans

Major U.S. carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have tailored international data plans to help travelers manage their mobile usage abroad. AT&T’s International Day Pass, which costs $10 a day with a limit of a 10-day maximum charge per billing cycle, provides coverage in about 210 destinations. Verizon’s TravelPass follows a similar pricing model at $10 per day but has no cap on charges per cycle, and additionally offers a $100 monthly option with 2GB of high-speed data per day.

T-Mobile’s Inclusive Approach

T-Mobile, on the other hand, incorporates international coverage in its popular plans, providing unlimited texting and 5GB of high-speed data per billing cycle. Users can also upgrade to acquire more data and avail of free calling facilities.

Exploring Alternatives: SIM Cards and eSIM Technology

For those who find carrier plans pricey or restrictive, there are alternatives. One option is to swap your phone’s SIM card for a local one, a strategy that can be particularly cost-effective for lengthy trips or heavy data usage. eSIM technology, available in newer smartphone models, eliminates the need to physically swap cards. Apps like Airalo offer eSIM plans starting at $15 for seven days. However, this approach requires the phone to be unlocked and usually assigns a new phone number.

Managing Data Costs While Traveling

Travelers can also actively manage their data usage to avoid incurring hefty charges. This can be achieved by turning off data roaming, using offline map apps, controlling app data usage, and making calls over secure Wi-Fi with services like FaceTime or WhatsApp. All of these strategies can significantly reduce the risk of ‘bill shock’ and make international cellphone usage more cost-effective.

0
Travel Travel & Tourism
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel

See more
2 hours ago
Dupe Destinations: The Travel Trend Transforming Tourism
In 2023, a new trend emerged within the realm of travel, driven by the savvy sensibilities of Generation Z and millennial influencers on social media. Known as ‘dupe destinations,’ this approach seeks out cost-effective alternatives to popular tourist spots. It is a reflection of the times, a response to high inflation and the ever-increasing costs
Dupe Destinations: The Travel Trend Transforming Tourism
Sydney Father's Tragic Death in Bali Scooter Crash Sparks Travel Safety Dialogue
6 hours ago
Sydney Father's Tragic Death in Bali Scooter Crash Sparks Travel Safety Dialogue
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Teen's Life, Sparks Calls for Improved Safety
6 hours ago
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Teen's Life, Sparks Calls for Improved Safety
China Simplifies Travel Regulations: A Potential Shift in Global Travel Dynamics
2 hours ago
China Simplifies Travel Regulations: A Potential Shift in Global Travel Dynamics
Jason Momoa Finds Anonymity in Jordan, Embarks on Travel Show 'On the Roam'
2 hours ago
Jason Momoa Finds Anonymity in Jordan, Embarks on Travel Show 'On the Roam'
7 Essential Travel Hacks by Frequent Flyer Gilbert Ott
4 hours ago
7 Essential Travel Hacks by Frequent Flyer Gilbert Ott
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
14 seconds
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
1 min
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
1 min
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
1 min
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
1 min
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
2 mins
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
2 mins
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
2 mins
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
3 mins
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
31 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app