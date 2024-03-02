Slieve Donard Crowned UK's Beach Hotel of the Year 2024 by The Times and Sunday Times

The prestigious 'Beach Hotel of the Year' title for 2024 has been awarded to Northern Ireland's Slieve Donard hotel by The Times and Sunday Times, placing it at the pinnacle of UK beach destinations. This accolade comes as part of the publications' annual Best Places to Stay list, showcasing the top 100 UK hotels for travelers seeking exceptional getaways. Slieve Donard, a gem in Newcastle, Co Down, secured its spot thanks to a significant refurbishment, elevating its luxury spa and restaurant facilities.

Refurbishment Transforms Slieve Donard

Previously celebrated for its natural surroundings, including the Irish Sea and the Mourne Mountains, Slieve Donard's recent makeover has shifted focus inward. The hotel's 180 rooms have been redesigned into elegant sage-green sanctuaries, complemented by the addition of JJ Farrall's, a glamorous restaurant, and a two-story spa with an ocean view pool. These improvements have not only enhanced the guest experience but also reaffirmed the hotel's status as a premier destination.

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat: Northern Ireland's Best

Alongside Slieve Donard's success, The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat in Templepatrick received high praise, being named the best place to stay in Northern Ireland. Known for its lively ambiance and unique decor, including a giant disco ball above a heated Roman bath, The Rabbit excels in delivering fun and memorable experiences. Its spa and millennial-friendly rooms, equipped with modern amenities like Dyson hairdryers, have made it a top choice for younger couples.

Commitment to Excellence Amid Challenges

Claire Irvin, head of travel for The Times and Sunday Times, highlighted the rigorous judging process, especially against the backdrop of the challenging times faced by both readers and hoteliers. She emphasized the importance of UK hotels offering unique experiences while providing value for money, a criterion all selected hotels met despite varying price points. This year's awards reflect a commitment to excellence, showcasing places that offer more than just a stay, but also a memorable experience for guests.

The recognition of Slieve Donard and The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat underscores the evolving landscape of UK hospitality, where quality, creativity, and guest satisfaction are paramount. These awards not only celebrate the achievements of these establishments but also serve as a guide for travelers seeking exceptional destinations within the UK. As the industry continues to navigate challenges, such accolades highlight the resilience and adaptability of hotels committed to offering unparalleled experiences.